The Bijou Star Files: Condoms For Protection From Hurricane Ian

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 29, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

HURRICANE IAN Here’s a Tip …REAL REPORTERS USE CONDOMS!!!

Whoever said “necessity is the mother of invention” probably wasn’t thinking about TV reporters putting condoms up to their mouths in the middle of a hurricane … but, yeah, that’s a thing now! Read More

THE WEATHER CHANNEL REPORTER STRUCK BY TREE BRANCH During Ian Coverage

Another Weather Channel reporter, Jim Cantore, was on air during scary conditions. During the broadcast, a tree branch flies at Jim. Read More

ERNEST HEMINGWAY HURRICANE BATTERS KEY WEST HOUSE …But All 59 Cats Survive!!!

Ernest Hemingway‘s famous home in Florida is a mess with debris after Hurricane Ian winds whipped it, but there’s some really good news … the 59 cats who live there are safe and sound.

Alexa, a rep for the Hemingway house in Key West, Read More

REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE HUSBAND FILES FOR DIVORCE

MTG’s estranged husband, Perry Greene, tells TMZ … “Marjorie has been my best friend for the last 29 years and she has been an amazing mom! Our family is our most important thing we have done.” Read More

YE HIRES MELINDA GATES’ DIVORCE LAWYER… To Rep Him In Kim Case

Kanye West has hired yet another divorce lawyer, this time tapping into the same attorney who represented Melinda Gates in her multi-billion dollar divorce case with Bill Gates. Read More

BISHOP ROBBERY 2 MEN CHARGED WITH ARMED ROBBERY… Allegedly Stole Jewelry Mid-Service

Two men have been charged in connection with an alleged armed robbery that took place in the middle of a church service which was stopped short while two men allegedly jacked some jewelry from the bishop during their live stream. Read More

PNB ROCK 17-YEAR-OLD ARRESTED FOR MURDER …Alleged Shooter’s Dad Still Wanted by Cops

A woman by the name of Shauntel Trone has also been arrested in connection to the shooting … cops arrested and booked her for accessory to murder. We’re told Trone is the stepmom of the 17-year-old arrested. Read More

LIZZO I JUST MADE FLUTE HISTORY!!! Plays James Madison’s 200-Year-Old Flute

Lizzo‘s making musical history with a damn near ancient instrument — she’s now the first person to play a crystal flute that once belonged to one of America’s founding fathers!!! Read More

DaniLeigh Speaks Out About Situation With B. Simone–Says She “Didn’t Think It Was That Deep”

It’s been a lot of drama in the past 24 hours between B. Simone and DaniLeigh after Dani requested B. to be pulled from a recent episode of ‘Wild N’ Out.’ The singer decided to hop on Instagram live and change the narrative portrayed. While wearing a hoodie and white sunglasses, the singer explained that she “didn’t think the situation was that deep.” Read More

Black Family Suing White Veterinarian For The Death Of Their Prized Race Horse Named “Black Lives Matter,” Claiming Racially-Motivated Negligence

A million dollar race horse was sent to a white veterinarian for a routine procedure, and never made it out alive. That race horse’s name was “Black Lives Matter” and he was owned by the first Black family to race quarter horses in all of Texas. Read More

Coco Austin Tells Critics “Take Pointers” After Going Viral For Bathing Her Daughter In Kitchen Sink

Coco Austin had words for critics of her parenting style on Sunday (September 25). The model shares six-year-old daughter Chanel with Ice T. Last week, Coco shared a video on her social channels showing how she saved time while getting ready to take her daughter to a Patricia Field fashion show. Read More

Untreatable STI Causes Infertility and Miscarriages Due To “Silent Spread”

Amid an “out of control” STD epidemic, experts are concerned about a new sexually transmitted disease that may be a “superbug” resistant to antibiotics. Read More

Tulsa District Attorney Recovering From Injuries After Being Stabbed By Daughter

Tulsa, Oklahoma’s district attorney, is recovering from injuries after he was allegedly stabbed by his daughter. Read More

Twitter Reacts After Yung Miami Says She Wants to Be “Black Oprah”

Yung Miami dreams big and wants to follow in another woman’s legendary footsteps. She wants to be the next “Black Oprah,” though Oprah is already Black. Read More

Texas Girl, 12, Shot Her Father And Then Herself In Alleged ‘Murder Plot’

An adolescent girl allegedly shot her father and then killed herself in an alleged ‘murder’ scheme that she orchestrated with another girl. Read More

Nick Young Talks Ime Udoka, Says Woman Associated With Wizards Was Fired After Involvement With Young and Teammate

Nick Young weighed in on the situation involving Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, who was suspended last week for the entire 2022-23 season after engaging in an “intimate” relationship with a woman on the team’s staff. Read More

Of Course: White Music Exec Involved With A.I. Rapper FN Meka Repeatedly Used N-Word in Old Lyrics

Anthony Martini seems to have put his foot in his mouth. Read More

Twitter Demands Apology for PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Following News That Suspects Were Already at Restaurant [Photos]

It was announced earlier today that two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock and Los Angeles police were searching Wednesday for a third suspect they warned should be considered armed and dangerous. Read More

Vanessa Williams Is Making A Series About Her Penthouse Photo Scandal

Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is getting a small screen treatment. Read More

Black Student Dragged by Hair Down Bleachers by Tennessee School Officer [Video]

An incident captured on both cell phone and bodycam footage at a Tennessee high school is gaining traction online. In the video, a Black student is being reprimanded by a white school coach for wanting to play basketball instead of kickball during gym class.Read More

50 Cent Shares The Official Trailer For His New Series ‘Hip Hop Homicides,’ Which Will Investigate The Murders Of Several High-Profile Rappers

50 Cent has shared the trailer for his next television project which investigates the murders of several high-profile rappers. Read More

Erykah Badu Pens Encouraging Message To Kanye West Amid His Split From Gap & Adidas: Thanks For Fighting For Us

It looks like Kanye West is receiving his flowers from his friend Erykah Badu! Read More

Mariah Carey Doesn’t Keep Track Of Her Ex-Husband’s, Nick Cannon, Continuously Growing Family & ‘Baby Mamas’: There’s Too many

It looks like Mariah Carey isn’t fazed by Nick Cannon’s decision to continuously grow his family with multiple women. Read More

