CLOSE

Netflix’s record-breaking “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” is causing a lot of controversy and rapper Boosie is speaking out! Many people felt some type of way about Netflix resurfacing the Jeffery Dahmer story because he hurt so many people.

In other news Trevor Noah is leaving The Daily Show and we learn more about PNB Rock’s murderer in the Hot Spot.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

[ione_media_gallery src=”https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com” id=”2943955″ overlay=”true”]

Hot Spot: Boosie Badazz Calls For Netflix Boycott Because Of Jeffery Dahmer Series [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com