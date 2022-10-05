The Bijou Star Files: A YE Without A Purpose

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 5, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

KANYE WEST BLM FIRES BACK …’White Lives Matter’ Shirt Hurts Real People

Author and activist Marc Lamont Hill came on “TMZ Live” Tuesday to discuss Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” controversy — and he’s shooting down the notion that the guy gets a pass because of his mental health. Read More

Ahmaud Arbery’s Mom Says Kanye West’s ‘WLM’ Shirts Legitimizes ‘Extremist Behavior’

Kanye West’s latest antics has really rubbed people the wrong the way this time and not just a few, but ones who have been affected by people who only think that ‘WLM’. To be more specific Ahmaud Arbery’s mother isn’t feeling what Kanye is doing and she is speaking out. Read More

MIGUEL WIFE FILES FOR DIVORCE

Miguel’s marriage is no longer a sure thing … because his model wife just filed for divorce. Read More

TOM BRADY & GISELE ON THE HUNT FOR DIVORCE LAWYERS FOR WEEKS …Marriage Seemingly Over

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s hunt for divorce lawyers have actually run much deeper than reported — it’s been in the works for weeks, and as things stand now, the marriage is beyond saving … Read More

TIA MOWRY FILES FOR DIVORCE

Tia Mowry is pulling the plug on her marriage … filing for divorce from her husband of 14 years, Cory Hardrict. Read More

HERSCHEL WALKER WOMAN SAYS HE PAID FOR ABORTION IN ’09… He Denies Allegations, Son Lights Him Up

A woman says ex-NFL star and “pro-life” Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for her abortion back in 2009, an allegation the football-player-turned-politician calls “a flat-out lie” … but Walker’s son, Christian, is now also putting him on blast. Read More

