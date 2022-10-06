The Bijou Star Files: A Celebrity Thinks Kanye’s ‘WLM’ Matters

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 6, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Selah Marley Defends Wearing Controversial “White Lives Matter” Shirt Alongside Kanye West, Blasts Critics For Being “Hive Minded”

Selah Marley is defending her wearing a controversial “White Lives Matter” shirt alongside Kanye West, blasting critics for being “hive minded” and telling them “you can’t coax me into silence.” Read More

DIDDY ‘WLM’ TEE’S TONE DEAF, BUT YE’S STILL MY BOY …And Ma$e Owes Me $3 Mil!!!

Diddy praised Kanye for being a “free thinker” and said he wouldn’t condemn him as a person. For his part, Charlamagne said that excuses Ye’s behavior … but Diddy did call Ye’s controversial T-shirt “unnecessary noise” and “tone deaf.” Read More

KANYE WEST WHY DID I MAKE ‘WLM’ SHIRT??? Because They Do Matter!!!

Kanye West is doubling down on his “White Lives Matter” stance … and explaining his thought process behind the controversial clothing. Read More

KANYE WEST ‘WHITE LIVES MATTER’ FAKES POPPING UP …Still No Official Ye Gear Yet

Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” shirt is generating tons of attention — mostly negative — but now it’s spawning fakes … meaning the controversial shirts will pop up in public, even if Ye doesn’t decide to sell ’em. Read More

KHLOE KARDASHIAN YE, STOP TEARING KIM DOWN …Let Her Raise Your Kids In Peace!!!

Kanye West just now fired back, writing, “YOU ARE LYING AND ARE LIARS YALL BASICALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER NOT BEING THERE SO THERE YALL ALSO THREW A PARTY BEFORE PSALMS BIRTHDAY WHEN I WAS FLYING BACK FROM JAPAN TO BE THERE FOR HIS BIRTHDAY AND THE FIRST I HEARD ABOUT IT WAS SEEING PICS OF THE PARTY ON LINE. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com