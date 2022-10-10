The Bijou Star Files: Ye Equates Lizzo’s LB’s To Genocide!?

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 10, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

KANYE WEST Attacks On Lizzo’s Weight Loss …’GENOCIDE OF BLACK RACE’

Kanye West thinks there’s an evil plan behind the attacks on Lizzo‘s weight … he says it’s a way to kill Black people. Read More

LIZZO RESPONDS TO KANYE’S COMMENTS… During Toronto Show

Lizzo acknowledged the fact Kanye West name-dropped her on primetime television to decry obesity — but it sounds like she’s taking the high road … straight to Canada, apparently. The singer was performing at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena Friday when she stopped at one point in the show to address Ye’s comments about her during his appearance on Tucker Carlson‘s show this week — and her response was to seek refuge there up north. Read More

ANOTHER MASS SHOOTING 3 SHOT DURING TELEVISED OHIO FOOTBALL GAME

A televised high school football game abruptly cut to commercial Friday night after a flurry of shots rang out outside an Ohio stadium. Read More

TOMMY CHONG BIDEN’S WEED PARDON IS A GOOD START …Here’s What To Do Next!!!

Tommy Chong sees President Biden‘s weed possession pardon as a big step forward in the world of cannabis … but he isn’t ready to celebrate until the government removes marijuana as a Schedule 1 drug — pointing to his past legal trouble. Read More

BIGGS BURKE Kanye’s Ex-Label Boss CONDEMNS ‘WHITE LIVES MATTER’ TEES!!!

Kanye West‘s ‘White Lives Matter’ tees aren’t gaining traction with his hip hop peers … and count his former Roc-A-Fella label boss as the latest deflector!!! Read More

TONE LOC FEELING THE VOID AFTER COOLIO’S DEATH

Coolio’s fellow old-school rapper Tone Loc says life on the road won’t be the same now that he’s lost his touring partner of nearly a decade!!! Read More

DRAYMOND GREEN STEPPING AWAY FROM WARRIORS… Apologizes For Punch

Draymond Green just spoke publicly for the first time since punching teammate Jordan Poole at practice this week … apologizing for his actions and announcing he’s taking a break from the Golden State Warriors. Read More

KANYE WEST WEARS ‘WLM’ SHIRT AT NORTH’S GAME …Kim Completely Snubs Him

Kanye West wore his ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt at his daughter’s basketball game … right behind Kim Kardashian, no less. Read More

DESHAUN WATSON HITS L.A. HOTSPOT WITH GIRLFRIEND… Ahead Of Browns Return

Deshaun Watson made his way to Los Angeles before heading back to northeast Ohio to rejoin his teammates … having a night out on the town with his girlfriend during his last weekend away from the Cleveland Browns. Read More

KIM K NEW SPOTIFY POD TAKES #1 …Topples Rogan, Markle

Kim Kardashian‘s new podcast is taking over … Her big true crime project, “The System,” shot to the top of Spotify’s “Top Podcasts” list this week — Read More

JUSTIN BIEBER FRIENDSHIP WITH KANYE KAPUT …After Ye Attacked Hailey

Justin Bieber believes Kanye West has gone way too far to carry on their friendship, after Ye attacked his wife, Hailey, claiming she got a nose job. Read More

JUDGE MATHIS KANYE’S DEGRADING BLACK RACE …Adidas Can Walk Away!!!

Judge Mathis thinks Kanye West is degrading African-American with his antics — and by extension, he believes Ye makes Adidas look bad too … giving ’em every right to break up. Read More

KANYE WEST I WAS BULLIED OVER TRUMP SUPPORT… It ‘Drove Me Crazy!!!’

Kanye West says Hollywood bullied him so much for supporting Donald Trump, he wasn’t able to talk about it anymore … which left him wondering what’s the point of being famous. Read More

BEYONCÉ FIRES BACK AT RIGHT SAID FRED …I Got Permission For Sample

Beyoncé is calling out music duo Right Said Fred for accusing her of sampling their biggest hit without permission … she says it’s BS and the group was paid handsomely for the song. Read More

HOME DEPOT WE DIDN’T DONATE TO HERSCHEL WALKER …As Calls for Boycott Grow

The internet is up in arms about Home Depot after reports it allegedly donated serious dough to Herschel Walker‘s U.S. Senate campaign — and while the company tells us it didn’t happen, it’s also clarifying where the wires got crossed. Read More

KANYE WEST Rejects Diddy’s Love…’F*** YOU, I’M SELLING THESE WLM TEES!!!’

Diddy‘s attempts of reasoning with Kanye West over the “White Lives Matter” T-shirt controversy are falling on deaf ears … with Ye dropping f-bombs while tripling down on putting the controversial gear on the market. Read More

RAY J CONCERNING POSTS FROM HIGH LEDGE… ‘I Would Jump Off And Die Tonight’

Ray J uploaded a slew of worrying posts to his social media Thursday night … ones where he heavily contemplated taking his own life, and causing serious alarm. Read More

JAKE PAUL I’LL GIVE DRAYMOND $10 MILLION TO BOX… After Practice Punch

Draymond Green proved he can throw a mean punch … and Jake Paul‘s already drooling over the Warriors star’s potential — saying he’d pay $10 MILLION to get the 4-time champ in the boxing ring ASAP. Read More

COOLIO’S CHILDREN MAKING NECKLACES FROM HIS ASHES

Coolio will remain near and dear to his children’s hearts — and not just figuratively — because they’re designing jewelry to keep his ashes close. Read More

PRESIDENT BIDEN PUTIN COULD START NUCLEAR ‘ARMAGEDDON’ After Setbacks In Ukraine

President Biden put the nation on red alert Thursday, announcing nuclear “Armageddon” is a real possibility given Russia’s recent setbacks in its 8-month war in Ukraine. Read More

Uvalde School District Suspends Entire Police Force Months After Deadly School Shooting

ABC News reports that Uvalde School District suspended the entire police staff months after the deadly school shooting left 19 children and two teachers dead. Read More

Fivio Foreign Shares That He’s Happy For GloRilla’s Big Win At The BET Hip-Hop Awards

On Tuesday, the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards aired as some of the biggest names in hip-hop were recognized for their talent. One artist that walked away as a winner that night was GloRilla. Read More

Philly Nurse Harasses Expectant Mother After She Requested A Doctor’s Note For Work Due To Pain

A nurse practitioner in Pennslyvania is at the center of major online backlash after an expectant mother shared her experience with the medical professional. Read More

Woman, 61, Dies After She’s Swallowed By Clothing Donation Box In California

A woman lost her life while trying to access a clothing donation box in California this week, authorities said. According to The Los Angeles Times, police found the unnamed woman dead and partially trapped in the door of a clothing donation box in suburban Los Angeles early Thursday. Read More

Researchers Say Supercontinent ‘Amasia’ Will Form Once Pacific Ocean Disappears

Earth is headed toward unrecognizable changes. Read More

Woman Allegedly Bound, Slashed, and Choked Nude Tinder Date, Then Ordered DoorDash

A 22-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly taped up her nude Tinder date, cut him multiple times, then ordered takeout. Read More

Herschel Walker’s Wife Exchanges Texts With An Anonymous Woman Who Says She Has 10YO Son With Him

An unidentified woman has stepped forward with shocking allegations against Herschel Walker. She alleges that the Georgia Republican Senate nominee tried to convince her to have two abortions and that he paid for the first one in 2009. Read More

Mississippi Community Outraged Over Viral Video Of Daycare Workers Scaring Children [Video]

A Mississippi community is outraged after a video depicting daycare workers scaring children has gone viral. Read More

Eddie Murphy Agrees To Pay Mel B $35k A Month In Child Support

Eddie Murphy has agreed to pay ex-girlfriend Mel B an additional $10,000 a month in child support for their 15-year-old daughter Angel Iris Murphy Brown. Read More

Metaverse Strippers Making $100K Without Showing Face

One thing about the pandemic is it opened our eyes to new ways of making money outside the traditional 9-5. Read More

Texas Woman Fatally Shot By Male Friend Over Basketball Game

A 21-year-old Dallas, Texas woman was fatally shot after beating a male friend during a pickup game of basketball. The victim’s family says the suspect was known to her, but police have not identified him. Read More

Director Chinonye Chukwu Says, “We Had A Therapist On Set Every Day” During Filming of “Till”

With the upcoming release of Till, based on the horrific death of Emmett Till in 1955, writer-director Chinonye Chukwu revealed that a therapist was on set to assist film participants with their mental health surrounding the emotional film… Read More

Breonna Taylor: Falsified Warrant Details Furthers Police Distrust [Photo]

Recent revelations about the search warrant that led to Breonna Taylor’s death have reopened old wounds in Louisville’s Black community and disrupted the city’s efforts to restore trust in the police department. Read More

So So Def & Bad Boy To Compete In VERZUZ Battle [Video]

It’s on! Officially.Read More

Nick Cannon, Father of 10, Receives Love from Baby Mamas on Birthday [Photos]

Nick Cannon was shown a lot of love by his big family on his birthday. Read More

Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, Pete Davidson and More Appear in New ‘Call of Duty’ Trailer [Video]

‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’ just dropped a new trailer featuring a slew of artists and entertainers. Read More

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER MY PERSONAL TRAINING RATE IS $150K A SESH!!!… Benefits School Charity

Arnold Schwarzenegger may be the most expensive personal trainer in the land, because Sunday he worked out 2 crews that each plunked down $150,000 … all for an incredible cause. Arnold was at Gold’s Gym in Venice, which he made world-famous, and made good on a charity auction at his home Saturday night. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com