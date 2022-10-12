The Bijou Star Files: A Teachers Tweet Got Her Fired

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 12, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Substitute Teacher Fired For Tasteless Tweets Slamming Black Boys: “Stop Letting Your Sons Pick Up Female Traits!”

A Maryland substitute teacher was fired after controversial tweets of hers surfaced, where she told fellow “Black women raising boys (to) please stop letting your sons pick up female traits” amongst other contentious social media posts. Read More

KHLOE KARDASHIAN SKIN CANCER SCARE Tumor Removed From Face

Khloe Kardashian just revealed a recent skin cancer scare … which resulted in a tumor being removed from her face. Read More

EX-NBA STAR BEN GORDON Arrested At Airport ALLEGEDLY HIT 10-YEAR-OLD SON

A witness told police Ben Gordon punched his 10-year-old son in the head with a closed fist, TMZ Sports has learned. Read More

KANYE WEST KIM’S PAYING FOR EXTRA SECURITY AT KIDS’ SCHOOL After His Online Attacks

Kim Kardashian is opening her wallet to pay for heightened security at her kids’ private school … all because Kanye West has blasted the name of the school to the world, creating a heightened security risk. Read More

ADNAN SYED PROSECUTORS DROP CHARGES …No Retrial for Ex-GF’s Murder

Adnan Syed will stay a free man, after all — prosecutors in Baltimore are dropping the charges for the alleged murder of his ex-girlfriend … after releasing him from prison last month. Read More

BRETT FAVRE ‘I HAVE DONE NOTHING WRONG’… Breaks Silence On Welfare Funds Scandal

Brett Favre is finally breaking his silence on his alleged role in the Mississippi welfare funds scandal … insisting this week, “I have done nothing wrong.” Read More

KENNY SMITH ON DRAYMOND PUNCH IT’S MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING!!! Happens ‘A Lot’ In NBA

Kenny Smith says Draymond Green violently socking Jordan Poole in a practice last week is a huge nothing burger … incidents will happen “at least twice a year on each team.” Read More

(Video Update) Gulfport Shooting: Police Chief Alleges Jaheim McMillan Had A Weapon & Ignored Command To Put It Down

In the wake of 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan being killed by a Gulfport, MS, police officer, Police Chief Adam Cooper held a press conference and gave a more detailed account of what happened on Thursday, October 6th. Read More

Lizzo Makes Tina Turner Comparison In Response To Critics Of Her Mainstream Success: “I Am Not Making Music For White People!”

Lizzo is no stranger to critiques about appeasing white people. The way the star tells it to Vanity Fair–she’s heard it before. At her predominantly Black school, kids associated her membership in a rock band and flowery bell bottoms with “acting like a white girl.” Read More

Charleston White Double Downs On His Comments About King Harris, Says He Doesn’t Tolerate Disrespect (Video)

Charleston White isn’t done ranting about King Harris! He hopped on Instagram live one mo’ time and spoke on King’s disrespect. The YouTuber had much to say and stood by his word that he needed to go to jail. Read More

Charleston White Says He Tagged The Atlanta Police Department & Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis Following Video Where King Harris Recently Threatened Him

Read More

T.I. Challenged to Fight by Charleston White After He Beefed With Rapper’s Son King

Charleston White has challenged T.I. to a UFC fight after the Atlanta artist blasted the YouTube personality for starting beef with his son. Read More

Wait A Minute!! Is Megan Thee Stallion Joining The New Season Of Stranger Things?

This hot girl is booked and busy, chile – and not just in the music scene. Read More

Kanye West’s ‘The Shop’ Interview Won’t Air After He Brought ‘More Hate Speech and Extremely Dangerous Stereotypes’

Kanye West was a guest on The Shop, but nobody’s going to see the conversation.” Read More

Draymond Green’s Mother Stands Up for Son After Jordan Poole Altercation: ‘That Wasn’t a Sucker Punch’

Draymond Green’s mother, Mary Babers-Green, has never shied away from standing up for her son on social media, so it’s hardly surprising she came to his defense this week following his altercation with Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole. Read More

Mike Hill Seen With Mystery Woman Amid Cynthia Bailey Dropping His Last Name From Her Instagram Profile [Video]

It looks like trouble in paradise for married couple Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill. There are rising speculations that the two have split. Read More

Holocaust Museum In L.A. Invites Kanye West To Visit Following Anti-Semitic Comments: ‘Words Matter And Words Have Consequences’

Kanye “Ye” West has been invited to visit the Holocaust museum after he spewed anti-Semitic comments. Read More

‘P-Valley’ Star J. Alphonse Nicholson Marries In A Beautiful Los Angeles Wedding [Photos + Video]

Congratulations are in order for J. Alphonse Nicholson and longtime partner Nafeesha. Read More

John David Washington Says He’s Learned To Embrace The ‘Inescapable’ Comparisons To is Father Denzel Washington

John David Washington says he has made peace with being connected to his father’s name and legacy! Read More

Candace Owens Leaks Disturbing Audio Of Kim Kardashian Allegedly Referring To Whitney Houston As A “Disgusting, Old Hag” In An Angry Voicemail To Ray J

Word on the street is that there’s a new tape of Kim Kardashian floating around, and political commentator Candace Owens is the one responsible for it! Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com