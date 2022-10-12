Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Breast Cancer Workout

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

In honor of Breast Cancer month our Exercises will help you tone your BREAST, strengthen your shoulders!

7 Exercises- 4 Rounds

*Pectoral Pump

*Frontal Raise (shoulder height)

*Overhead Raise

*Lateral Raise ( arms to side)

*BentOver Flyes

*Wall PushUps (chest to wall)

*Incline shoulder taps

Check out todays work out in the video below