The Bijou Star Files: Cardi B’s Dirty 30 Party

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 13, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

CARDI B CELEBRATES DIRTY 30 With Offset By Her Side

Cardi B celebrated 30 trips around the sun not only with her closest friends and family, but also with Offset, who has been the target of some recent drama with his former rap pals.

JAMIE FOXX DENIED ENTRY TO CARDI B’S PARTY …Door Guy Begs to Make Good!!!

Jamie Foxx showed up to Cardi B's Bday party late and people weren't aware he was coming. He had 10 people with him and they didn't have a section available for him.

KANYE WEST BANK CUTS TIES …Find Somewhere Else To Keep Your Yeezy Billions

Kanye West is gonna need to find a new bank to house his multibillion Yeezy brand 'cause he got the boot from the bank that stored all his cash.

GISELE BÜNDCHEN I NEED SOMEONE WHO IS CONSISTENT …Possible Hint At Reason For Tom Split???

Gisele Bündchen may have just dropped a massive hint about what led to the breaking down of her relationship with Tom Brady and what appears to be the end of their marriage.

OHIO FISHERMEN SCALES OF JUSTICE COME DOWN ON ALLEGED CROOKED ANGLERS …Indicted On Multiple Felonies

The 2 men who seemingly won a fishing contest by stuffing their catch with weights encased in fish filets have been hooked by a grand jury, that just nailed them with multiple felonies.

ALEX JONES HIT WITH NEARLY $1 BILLION IN DAMAGES… In Sandy Hook Defamation Case

Alex Jones has been NAILED for perpetuating a lie about the Sandy Hook massacre, and some of the families of the children who were murdered have just gotten word from the jury … that Jones must ante up nearly $1 billion.

NFL’S DAVANTE ADAMS CITED FOR ASSAULT… After Pushing Photog

NFL superstar Davante Adams was cited for assault for shoving a photog to the ground after Monday Night Football … with court docs saying the victim suffered whiplash, a headache and possible minor concussion.

STEVE KERR DRAYMOND FINED, NOT SUSPENDED… For Punching Poole

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr just revealed the extent of Draymond Green's punishment for punching teammate Jordan Poole in practice last week … saying the NBA superstar will be fined and NOT suspended — and he will rejoin the team on Thursday.

ANGELA BASSETT HUSH ON NEW ‘BLACK PANTHER’ THEORY… But Our Fans Are Smart!!!

Angela Bassett simply won't crack — and trust us, we tried — on the new 'Black Panther' buzz surrounding Letitia Wright, but she is tipping her hat to Marvel's "smart" fans, and Disney … for not recasting Chadwick Boseman's character.

Georgia Inmate Accused of Stealing $11 Million From Billionaire While Behind Bars

A Georgia inmate is accused of stealing millions from a billionaire movie mogul by pretending to be him while behind bars.

Mase Seemingly Implies ‘No.1 Hater’ Diddy Canceled His Tour With Cam’ron and Jadakiss

Mase has seemingly accused Diddy of canceling his tour with Cam'ron and Jadakiss in a video shared on Instagram and TikTok.

Alleged NYC Subway Shooter Refuses to Appear Before Court, U.S. Marshals Permitted to Use ‘All Necessary Force’

Frank James, the suspected NYC subway shooter, was revealed on Wednesday to have refused to appear before a federal court.

Kanye Allegedly Professed His ‘Love’ for Hitler During ‘Slavery Was a Choice’ TMZ Interview

Van Lathan Jr. says he wasn't surprised by Kanye's antisemitic comments.

Boutique Owner Charged After Discovery of $40 Million in Fake Prada, Dior, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton Pieces

A Long Island area boutique owner has been charged with trademark counterfeiting in connection with millions of dollars of fakes.

Herschel Walker’s Mom Says He’s Lying About His Grandmother Being ‘Full-Blood Cherokee’

Herschel Walker is lying…again. This time, his own mother is ringing the alarm on his bullsh*t.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Airs Daytime TV’s First Threesome Scene — But Not Everyone Is Thrilled About It [Photos + Video]

Days of Our Lives' Salem has always been one of the horniest towns in America, but the Peacock soap's latest love scene is ruffling a few feathers.

Mariah Carey To Release Children’s Book, ‘The Christmas Princess’ [Photo]

Mariah Carey isn't ready for Christmas just yet, but she is ready for the release of her new storybook!

50 Cent Responds To His Son’s Diss Over Child Support Payment [Video]

50 Cent has taken to Instagram to slam his eldest son Marquise Jackson after the 25-year-old offered the rapper $6,700 for a day of his time.

Minnesota Man Who Vandalised His Own Home w/ ‘Biden 2020’ & ‘BLM’ Graffiti Pleads Guilty to Insurance Fraud After Submitting More Than $300,000 In Claims

A Minnesota man who claimed his home was vandalized with 'BLM' graffiti was charged with insurance fraud.

Marlon Wayans Reveals That He Was w/ Both Tupac & Biggie Moments Before They Were Killed

Comedian/actor Marlon Wayans shares an untold story about an encounter he had with both Notorious B.I.G "Biggie" and Tupac "2Pac" Shakur moments before they were tragically killed.

Jidenna Says ‘A Lot Of Times w/ Monogamy The First Principle Is Deception,’ While Speaking On The Benefits Of Polyamory

Jidenna isn't biting his tongue when it comes to his thoughts on the dating scene. According to the "Classic Man" rapper, polyamorous relationships are more common than people think and men can avoid being f-boys by just being honest.

Ne-Yo — Judge Denies Singer’s Motion To Have Estranged Wife Crystal Renay Found In Contempt Of Court For Instagram Post Claiming He Had Unprotected Sex w/ Prostitutes

A Georgia judge has shut down Ne-Yo's demand that his estranged wife Crystal Renay be found in contempt of court as their heated divorce battle continues.

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com