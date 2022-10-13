CLOSE

Chloe Bailey knows a thing or two about serving looks, so a clothing line was undoubtedly in her future. The singer and actress is diversifying her resume with her latest business venture. The 24-year-old is teaming up with clothing brand Garage to launch, B.DY by Garage.

In an instagram post, the Treat Me singer shared a carousel of images of her rocking pieces from the collection. The caption read, “y’all know i love to show my body now you can too confidently with my new collection of B.DY by @garageclothing available now #iweargarage”

The chic, shorty collection features an array of tanks, crop tops, and bodysuits. Pieces range between $24.95 and $39.95. Sadly, the red puffer is not part of the collection, but it is definitely worth the purchase!

Bailey receives lots of criticism for dressing too sexy, so this collaboration was an excellent way for the star to show the various ways that sexiness can be interpreted. As she continues to grow as an individual and an artist, it’s refreshing to see her take a solid stand it what feels authentic for her. We love this for you, Chloe! The collection officially launched today, and you can shop the line here. What do you think? Are you loving this new collaboration?

Chloe Bailey Announces New Clothing Line B.DY By Garage was originally published on hellobeautiful.com