The Bijou Star Files: Kanye Says A Knee Wasn’t On George Floyd

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 17, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

KANYE WEST TALKS FLOYD, PETE, KIM & JEWS …In New ‘Drink Champs’

Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt just said the Floyd family is considering suing Kanye for his statements on his death — saying it’s slap in the face. He calls Kanye’s statements false — but also notes, they can’t technically be defamatory since GF has passed. Read More

You Know You Fu*ked Up When, Trump Says YE is Acting Too ‘Crazy’ and Needs ‘Help’

West’s recent public deterioration — which some have argued was triggered by mental-health issues — also included a stop over at one of the country’s most Trump-aligned media outlets Read More

KIM & KANYE WE’RE NOT TALKING But Still Support Kiddos

While one source told us North arrived with a teammate, we’re now told Kanye brought her to the game, and Kim brought the rest of the kids. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN WOULD-BE INTRUDER STOPPED AT GATE …Fought w/ Security, Caught

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … the man who was taken into custody is named Deandre Williams, and he wasn’t able to get near Kim’s immediate property thanks to the work of quick-acting security guards who nabbed him near the main community gate. Read More

MEG THEE STALLION L.A. HOME BROKEN INTO, THIEVES RAID BEDROOM

Megan Thee Stallion‘s L.A. home was ransacked by a pair of thieves who made their way into her bedroom — taking hundreds of thousands in goods. Read More

MEGAN THEE STALLION I’M PHYSICALLY AND EMOTIONALLY SPENT… Taking A Break

Megan Thee Stallion is gonna take a break … because she says she’s both physically and emotionally spent. Read More

BARACK OBAMA RAILS ON ‘BUZZKILL’ DEMS AND CANCEL CULTURE

Former President Barac k Obama railed on members of his own party over cancel culture, calling out some Dems as “buzzkills.” Read More

DIKEMBE MUTOMBO DIAGNOSED W/ BRAIN TUMOR Receiving Treatment In ATL

Dikembe Mutombo has been diagnosed with a brain tumor … and the 56-year-old Hall of Famer is receiving treatment in Atlanta, the NBA announced Saturday. Read More

USHER LOTS OF LOVE IN THE CLUB… Surprise 44th B’day Bash

Does Usher like surprise birthday parties? F*** Yeah! Read More

ROBERT KRAFT FLOORS PARTY GUESTS BY GETTING HITCHED!!!Brady Shows, Elton, Sheeran Perform

Robert Kraft proves you’re never too old to find love … because he tied the knot Friday in a star-studded, surprise wedding. Read More

GRANDMA FROSTED AFTER EATING WEED-LACED CUPCAKES… Rushed To Hospital

An old lady who attended a wedding became as baked as the cupcakes she ate, and landed in the hospital. Read More

HERSCHEL WALKER FLASHES SEEMINGLY BOGUS BADGE Ripped By Debate Moderator

Herschel Walker showed up to his Georgia Senate debate Friday, expecting barbs from his opponent, incumbent Raphael Warnock … but ended up getting a scolding from the debate’s moderator for intentionally breaking the rules with a seemingly bogus badge. Read More

NEW YORK CONGRESSIONAL RACE I’m Promoting Sex Positivity …WILLING TO GO DEEP FOR YOUR VOTE!!!

Manhattan congressional candidate Mike Itkis is letting it all hang out to win votes … releasing a sex tape to show he’s got the goods to go to Washington. Read More

NICKI MINAJ VS. LATTO GRAMMY NOMS WAR GETS UGLY, QUICK!!!Phone Convo, Texts Exposed

Nicki Minaj and Latto are at each other’s throats … arguing about which Grammy categories their songs belong in and there’s nothing sacred in this war, as they’re both putting private convos on front street. Read More

TikToker Who Went Viral Begging Fans For Money After “Accidentally” Ordering $100K Couch Admits Whole Thing Was A Prank To Promote OnlyFans

A TikToker who tearfully begged fans to help her cover the cost of an accidental couch purchased for $100,000 admitted the whole thing was a lie, and done as a prank to promote her OnlyFans account. Read More

(Exclusive Details) Source Says Video Of Woman Wrapped Around Mike Hill’s Waist Was Innocent Fun & That She Is A Good Friend Of His

Earlier this week, Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill confirmed that they have separated and decided to get a divorce after two years of marriage. Before the now-former couple spoke out about the situation, a video of Mike having a good time raised some concerns as a woman was seen with her arms wrapped around the lower half of his body as she lifted her body up. A source with information about what was happening in the video has since spoken out. Read More

Cam’ron Shares DM He Sent Nia Long Shooting His Shot With Actress

Cam’ron tried to shoot his shot with Nia Long by sliding into her DMs, and shared his message to her on Instagram. Read More

Whoopi Goldberg Wants Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, and Keke Palmer to Star in ‘Sister Act 3’

Whoopi Goldberg has high expectations for Sister Act 3. Read More

Cardi B Judge Says YouTuber Tasha K Must Pay $4M or Secure Funding During Defamation Appeal

Judge William Ray ruled that YouTuber Tasha K must pay $4 million to Cardi B following defamatory claims she made about the rapper in 2019. Read More

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko Announce They’re Having a Baby Boy During L.A. Concert

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are expecting a baby boy. Read More

GloRilla Gives Cardi B Patek Philippe Watch Following “Tomorrow 2” Collaboration

GloRilla celebrated her Cardi B collaboration, “Tomorrow 2” in a special way, giving a luxury watch to the Bronx native. Read More

Walmart Shoppers Have A Massive Brawl Inside Of The Store Near Self-Checkout Area [ Video]

A massive brawl breaks out in the middle of a Missouri Walmart store. Read More

Shonda Rhimes Snaps up $15M Connecticut Mansion

This land is Shondaland. Read More

Jordan Poole Is Signing A 4-Year, $140 Million Extension With The Warriors

The Golden State Warriors and guard Jordan Poole are finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension. Read More

Lil Baby Seemingly Fires Back At Quavo For His Response To Dating Rumors About Saweetie [Photo]

Saweetie and Lil Baby dating rumors have resurfaced again after Quavo and Takeoff released their new track Messy. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com