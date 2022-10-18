The Bijou Star Files: King & Kodack The New Puffy & Mase !?

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

KING COMBS My Dad’s Restoring R&B …I’M BRINGING BACK BAD BOY HIP HOP!!!

While Diddy's turning his focus to R&B, he's leaving the door open for his heirs to control Bad Boy's hip hop empire — and his son King Combs says he's boldly stepping up to claim it.

KANYE WEST AGREES TO BUY PARLER …Try & Censor Me Now!!!

Kanye West is following in the digital footsteps of Elon Musk and Donald Trump — buying his own social media company to speak his mind … one that leans in his direction, politically.

KANYE WEST ‘KANYE WEST DAY’ WOULDN’T HAPPEN AGAIN IN ATLANTA …Ex-Councilmember Says

The former Atlanta city councilmember who spearheaded the city's "Kanye West Day" is distancing herself from him … she says she wouldn't bestow the honor now, in light of his recent controversial statements.

KANYE WEST LIVING A VAGABOND LIFE …Blowing Through Money

Kanye West is a billionaire, yet he's living like a transient … with no place to call home.

JEFFREY DAHMER INSPIRED CLOTHES TAKEN OFF EBAY… Violates Violence Policy

Online shoppers hoping to score some Jeffrey Dahmer-inspired gear for Halloween are now officially out of luck … because eBay has pulled the plug on costume pieces paying homage to the serial killer.

GISELE BÜNDCHEN SPENDS DAY WITH DAUGHTER …Brady Loses It At Bucs Game

Gisele Bündchen had a relaxing weekend amid her split from Tom Brady — visiting her spiritual healer and spending time with her daughter — while Tom took an L on the field.

JORDAN POOLE DRAYMOND GREEN APOLOGIZED FOR PRACTICE PUNCH… We’re Professionals

Draymond Green wants to keep it professional, and Jordan Poole says he'll do just that — telling reporters his teammate apologized for punching him during practice … and now his focus is on winning another championship.

(Exclusive) Yaya Mayweather Changes Plea In Assault With A Deadly Weapon Case

The Shade Room has learned that Yaya Mayweather has changed her plea in her assault with a deadly weapon case that occurred in 2020.

Former NBA Player Nate Robinson Reveals He’s Undergoing Treatment For Kidney Failure And Has Been For The Last Four Years

Former NBA player Nate Robinson revealed he's undergoing treatment for kidney failure – an issue that has plagued him for the last four years, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

Congrats! Toya Johnson Marries Robert “Red” Rushing In Romantic Cabo San Lucas Ceremony—Reginae Catches The Bouquet & More! (Photos)

Congratulations to Toya Johnson and her husband, Robert "Red" Rushing, on tying the knot!

Candace Owens Claps Back After A Commenter Says She Should Be Sued (Photos)

The controversial republican clapped back at a commenter on Twitter who said she should be sued, following George Floyd's family speaking out against her and Ye.

Gunna Files Fourth Motion for Bond

Gunna filed for bond for a fourth time, having been denied on his third attempt last week.

Charles Barkley Signs 10-Year Deal With TNT Reportedly Worth Over $100 Million

Charles Barkley has agreed to a 10-year deal with TNT.

Bronny James Signs NIL Partnership With Beats By Dre, Stars in Ad With LeBron

LeBron James' eldest son Bronny, a senior at California high school basketball powerhouse Sierra Canyon, has inked a deal with Beats By Dre.

SZA Gives Update on Upcoming Album, Says She’s Recorded 100 Songs

The sessions behind SZA's long-awaited new album saw her record approximately 100 songs, the recent Complex cover star revealed over the weekend.

Yung Miami and Mo’Nique Joining Cast of ‘BMF’ for Season Two

STARZ BMF is getting some celebrities added to their cast in season two. One-half of the City Girls announced that she was officially joining the show on Twitter.

Donald Trump Reportedly Thinks Kanye Has Been Acting ‘Too Crazy’ Lately; Says He Should Seek Professional ‘Help’

Donald Trump says he thinks it's time for Kanye "Ye" West to wind it back, mentioning that he thinks the rapper has been acting "too crazy."

Brittney Griner’s Release From Jail Is Not Priority For Russia, Vladimir Putin Aide Says

An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a recent interview on Russian state TV that releasing American WNBA player Brittney Griner from a Russian prison is not the "main issue" for Russia.

Spike Lee To Tell Colin Kaepernick’s “Real Story” With New Documentary

Shedding light on the truth. Spike Lee is gearing up for a big documentary series that's set to tell the real story of Colin Kaepernick.

Former VH1 Star Ceasar Emanuel Says He Regrets Abusing His Dogs + Explains What Caused The Incident [VIDEO]

It appears former "Black Ink Crew New York" star Ceasar Emanuel is seeking redemption after his viral dog abuse video surfaced online.

‘F.N.F.’ Producer Accuses Glorilla Of Going Behind His Back To Sell The Hit Song, Rapper Responds: You Sold It First, I Haven’t Made One Red Cent

Glorilla may be "F.N.F." but the rising rapper isn't 100% drama free.

JAY-Z WE’VE GOT A COGNAC CRI$I$!!! Sues Bacardi in D’Usse Deal

Jay-Z wants to know just how much money his famous cognac line is making, and he's filed a lawsuit against his partners at Bacardi to get that information.

