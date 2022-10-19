The Bijou Star Files: YE on Chris Cuomo Was LIVE

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 19, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Chris Cuomo and Ye Get into Heated Back-and-Forth Over Rapper’s ‘Jewish Underground Media Mafia’ Comments [Video]

Chris Cuomo is the latest celebrity to call out Ye for his antisemitic comments. The last draw came Monday after the artist formerly known as Kanye West claimed the “Jewish underground media mafia” has it out for him. Read More

YE ‘GOOD TO HEAR FROM YOU BITCH!!!’ From Trolling to Trademark

Kanye West hopes to turn his online trolling into a money-making business move … filing to trademark phrases he’s used in social media bashings against former friends. Read More

Kanye West Reportedly Spending Money Uncontrollably And Hopping From One Home To Another, According To Insiders

Sources close to Kanye “Ye” West said he won’t live in one place for too long and is spending money uncontrollably. Read More

GEORGE FLOYD’S DAUGHTER ANNOUNCES $250M LAWSUIT VS. KANYE… Sends Cease & Desist

George Floyd‘s young daughter, her mother and their legal team are preparing to wage legal war against Kanye West … announcing they’ll sue him for a quarter of a billion dollars after his recent comments on Floyd’s death. Read More

DRAYMOND GREEN I DON’T CARE ABOUT BACKLASH Over Practice Punch Video

Draymond Green says he did not pay attention to the chaos that ensued after TMZ Sports posted video of his practice attack on Jordan Poole … admitting he has no idea how much it “blew up” because he doesn’t spend time on the Internet. Read More

ICE CUBE I DIDN’T INSPIRE YE’S ANTI-SEMITISM …He Speaks for Himself!!!

Ice Cube is denying he’s the one who influenced Kanye West‘s anti-Semitic thoughts, saying Ye roped him into the whole saga out of nowhere. Read More

LAMAR ODOM I CAN’T ACCESS MY FACEBOOK!!!… Khloe Post Wasn’t Me

Lamar Odom says he had nothing to do with the post on his personal Facebook page about missing Khloe Kardashian … ’cause as it turns out, he hasn’t had access to that social media account in YEARS. Read More

TOM BRADY STRUGGLING TO FOCUS ON PERSONAL LIFE DURING SEASON… Compares It To War

Tom Brady says he’s finding it nearly impossible to focus on his personal life half of the year … explaining he feels like NFL seasons are similar to “going away on deployment for the military.” Read More

Woman Warns Internet After Friend Allegedly Gets Kidney Stolen While Undergoing Shady Brazilian Butt Lift Surgery Overseas

A woman is warning fellow cosmetic connoisseurs about the alleged life-altering fate her friend suffered after she went in for a Brazilian butt lift, otherwise known as a BBL, and left without a kidney. Read More

Riley Burruss, 20, Flaunts A ‘Top Model’ Figure, Talks Shock Over Weight Transformation On TikTok

Riley Burruss is looking “snatched” according to fans in her comments, and she’s not shy about addressing reactions to her recent glow-up. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” actress, 20, boasted about her new look to viewers who watched her grow up from her grade school days on the show with her mom Kandi Burruss. Read More

August Alsina Opens Up About Being Featured On Reality TV & Says He Has “Absolutely Zero” Relationship With Jada Pinkett-Smith

Roommates, we all know August Alsina is gearing up for the viewers to watch the premiere of the reality show, ‘The Surreal Life’ next week, he opened up about the road it took for him to take the opportunity. Read More

Wendy Williams Is Feeling “Better Than Ever” After Leaving Wellness Facility

Wendy Williams is no longer in a wellness facility, and she is feeling better than ever, per her publicist. Read More

Chicago Ranks #1 For The “Rattiest City,” New York Comes In At #2

Chicago, IL, may be known as “The Windy City,” but it looks like they’re also known as the “rattiest” city. Read More

Georgia College Student Killed Instantly In Freak Accident By Plane Propeller After Renting Aircraft For First Date

A student in Georgia died instantly on Sunday by walking into a plane propeller after renting a small Cessna aircraft for a date, with his female companion watching in horror as the young man was killed. Read More

Man Hit By Train After Falling Onto Subway Tracks Amid Fight, Marking The Ninth NYC Transit Death This Year, Fifth In Last Two Weeks

A man died after falling onto train tracks and getting hit by a train during a fight where one of the two combatants dropped a cell phone onto the tracks below, cops say. Read More

NBA’S JAMES BOUKNIGHT PASSED OUT IN CAR, GUN IN LAP… Photo Appears To Show

Charlotte Hornets hooper James Bouknight lay passed out in his Mercedes-Benz AMG GT with a bag of Doritos and a Glock handgun in his lap before he was arrested for DWI … Read More

Hawaii Announces Executive Order That Will Protect Those Traveling For Abortion Procedures

Hawaii has announced an executive order to protect those traveling to the state for abortion procedures from legal punishment. Read More

Memphis Man Tries to Run Over Infant With His Car Following Argument With His Wife

A Memphis husband attempted to run over an infant following a fight with his wife in a shocking chain of events Friday evening. Read More

Superfly Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced to 50 Years to Life in Prison for Raping Multiple Women and Teen Girls

SuperFly actor Kaalan “KR” Walker was sentenced Monday to 50 years to life in prison after being found guilty of raping four women and three teenage girls he met online dating back in 2013. Read More

Cynthia Bailey Reveals Ex-Husband Peter Thomas Reached Out Amid Mike Hill Split

Cynthia Bailey is receiving lots of love, since announcing her divorce from Mike Hill.Read More

Netflix signals it will soon crack down on password-sharing with new ‘Profile Transfer’ feature

Netflix is expecting to bring in even more subscribers early next year when it begins to crack down on rampant password-sharing. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com