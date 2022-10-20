The Bijou Star Files: 50 Forgives YE But His Son Not So Much

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 20, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

50 Cent Says He Forgives Kanye West For His Recent Comments: “He’s In A Dangerous Area”

Kanye West’s peers seem to be split about the controversial comments he recently made concerning Jewish people and the Black Lives Matter movement. 50 Cent, however, is showing the Yeezy designer some compassion! Read More

50 Cent Addresses Estranged Son’s Request to Meet, Says He Doesn’t Feel ‘Resentment’ About Child Support

50 Cent appeared on The Breakfast Club recently, where he addressed his strained relationship with his son, Marquise Jackson. Read More

KANYE WEST BIDEN’S ‘F***ING RET***ED’For Not Meeting Elon Musk

Kanye West is ripping President Biden for not picking Elon Musk‘s brain, and using some offensive language — claiming the Prez is “f**king ret***ed.” Read More

HOWARD STERN KANYE’S LIKE HITLER!!!Blasts ‘Douchebag’ Rapper For Anti-Semitic Remarks

Howard Stern is ripping Kanye West apart … comparing him to Adolf Hitler while calling the rapper and his fans out for using mental health as an excuse for his racist outbursts. Read More

NBA’S JAMES BOUKNIGHT HIT 2 COP CARS BEFORE DWI ARREST… Police Say

James Bouknight was unconscious for an hour before cops were finally able to wake up the Charlotte Hornets guard … but the ordeal didn’t end there, ’cause law enforcement says the hooper refused to get out of his Mercedes and even crashed into two squad cars before finally being placed under arrest for DWI. Read More

KANYE WEST I ONLY WISH DEATH ON JEWS WHO DID ME WRONG

Kanye West may have dug an even deeper hole over his anti-Semitic comments, saying when he said he wanted to go “death con 3” on Jews, he only meant the ones who screwed him over.

The rapper went on Piers Morgan‘s show, and it seems he thought he was going to get a more friendly reception from the host than what actually went down. Read More

MEGAN THEE STALLION NO, WE’RE NOT ENGAGED …Just Celebratin’ Our Anniversary!!!

The internet’s going WILD with engagement speculation after seeing pics of Megan Thee Stallion at an elegant event with her boyfriend and wearing a giant diamond!!! Read More

GEORGE FLOYD CANDACE OWENS, ‘DRINK CHAMPS’ COULD BE PULLED INTO $250M LAWSUIT… Daughter Is Traumatized

Candace Owens just responded to what Gianna‘s legal team told us, saying, “What I love so much about George Floyd family’s lawyers is how they keep talking to TMZ about “lies” in my documentary but keep neglecting to specify what the lies were! My documentary told NO LIES. They are simply angry that we exposed theirs and are running PR for BLM.” Read More

Akon Got A $7.5K Hair Transplant In Turkey To Achieve His New Hairline!

Akon recently popped out with a new look that has the inannet talking! After fans pointed out that the rapper and entrepreneur’s hairline was looking Steve Harvey sharp, he admitted to recently undergoing a hair transplant overseas. Read More

(Exclusive) Rich Dollaz Comes To Friend’s Defense After He’s Accused Of Swindling Women Out Of Tens Of Thousand Of Dollars | TSR Investigates

Several women have come forward claiming to be swindled out of tens of thousands of dollars by an Atlanta socialite. Fred Williams, also known to many as “Will” or “Doc Will,” has gained a reputation online for being an “Urban Swindler.” Read More

Kashdoll Reveals Her Son Kashton In Adorable Family Photos With Her Boo Tracy T (Photos)

Kash Doll and Tracy T’s baby boy Kashton is just too cute!! Read More

NASCAR Suspends Bubba Wallace For “Deliberately” Crashing Into Fellow Driver

Bubba Wallace will be off the racetrack for one game after NASCAR launched an investigation into an incident that occurred over the weekend. According to AP, NASCAR has suspended Wallace for one game after determining he “deliberately” crashed into Kyle Larson’s car on Sunday. Shortly after, Wallace and Larson engaged in a physical altercation. Read More

Massachusetts Woman Faces Felony Charges After Releasing Thousands Of BEES On Deputies Serving Eviction Notice

A Massachusetts woman is facing multiple assault charges after reportedly releasing a swarm of bees onto Hampden County sheriff’s department deputies as they attempted to service an eviction notice at her Longmeadow home. Read More

Jeezy Asked About ‘The Shop’ Episode He Was Featured on Being Pulled Due to Kanye’s ‘Hate Speech’

Jeezy has finally addressed the unaired episode of The Shop featuring Kanye West. Read More

Drake Looks Back on Being Paid $100 to Open for Ice Cube Early in His Career

Drake has offered some succinct but impactful words of encouragement for fellow artists who may be at the beginning of their journey with respect to live performances. Read More

Oakland Police Revealed to Have Discussed Using Armed Robots

The potential use of robots outfitted with the firing power of a shotgun was discussed at a recent meeting involving Oakland police and local community members. Read More

Lupita Nyong’o Says She Knew Immediately She Was ‘Going to Be a Meme’ After Will Smith’s Oscars Slap

Lupita Nyong’o wasn’t surprised she became a meme earlier this year in connection with the exhausting coverage surrounding The Slap. In fact, as the Oscar-winning actress revealed in a new interview, she “knew as soon as it was over” that widespread memory would indeed be taking place. Read More

Iman Shumpert, Joseline Hernandez and Tiffany “New York” Pollard To Join College Hill: Celebrity Edition’ on BET+

BET+ recently revealed the cast for the second season of College Hill: Celebrity Edition, which includes stars Joseline Hernandez, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Amber Rose, and, returning for a second season, Ray J. Read More

Circle K Gas Stations in Florida Will Start Selling Weed

Well, it looks like it may be a little easier to get your hands on some weed if you live in Florida. Circle Kgas stations and Green Thumb Industries are teaming up to make weed available in select gas stations. Read More

