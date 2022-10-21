Balenciaga Officially Cuts Ties With YE

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

The Bleeding for Kanye West, legally ‘YE’, continues today with major breaking news this morning as Balenciaga is officially done with Kanye West.

Following its third-quarter earnings report Thursday, the fashion label’s parent company Kering said in a statement to WWD, “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.”

Balenciaga has been bowing out gracefully after Kanye went on the Drink Champs podcast last week, and said that after he watched Candace Owen’s documentary on BLM YE said that George Floyd wasn’t murdered but killed by fentanyl and that the officers knee wasn’t even on his neck like that (a comment that is bringing forth a lawsuit from the Floyd family) and then continued to make more antisemitic remarks. Balenciaga then issued a statement saying West’s runway look from Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week had been deleted from Vogue Runway, as well as the Balenciaga website.

Balenciaga head Demna Gvasalia and West were reported to have a close relationship, they collaborated on ‘YE’s’ Yeezy line and Kanye walked in Balenciaga’s Paris fashion show, and Gvasalia attended Kanye West’s, Yeezy show.

Kanye West response to the Balenciaga break up?? In a text to Bloomberg on Friday, Kanye West had this to say “God runs the world. We perform only for God. We serve only God. God bless.”

See video below