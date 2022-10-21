The Bijou Star Files: MJB & Beyoncé In The Nominations Lead

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 21, 2022:

Mary J. Blige & Beyoncé Lead The Nominations For The 2022 Soul Train Awards

It looks like it’s almost that time of year again when some of your favorite stars are recognized and honored at the Soul Train Awards. On Thursday, the nominees for this year’s award show were revealed and Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige are leading with seven nominations each. Read More

DAYCARE MADNESS HORROR MASK PRANKSTERS CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES

Halloween is now super scary for the 4 daycare workers who scared the crap out of children at a Mississippi childcare facility … because they’re now facing felony charges and possible prison time. Read More

JAY-Z SUES I’M SELLING MY STAKE IN D’USSÉ …But Bacardi’s Trying to Lowball Me!!!

Jay-Z famously sips on D’Ussé, but he no longer wants to own the liquor brand — TMZ Hip Hop‘s learned he’s selling it to his partners at Bacardi, but he suspects the company’s playing a high stakes “shell game.” Read More

TIA MOWRY’S DIVORCE IT’S ‘GOING WELL’ WITH CORY & KIDS!!! As for Reconciliation …

Tia Mowry‘s giving off super positive vibes … about her life, her family and even her estranged husband — just a couple weeks after filing for divorce. Read More

KEVIN SPACEY FOUND NOT LIABLE IN SEX ABUSE SUIT

Kevin Spacey just scored a big victory in the sex abuse lawsuit brought by actor Anthony Rapp … because he’s been found not liable. Read More

PETER ROSENBERG KANYE CALLING ME OUT IS SCARY …But He’s Got Little Influence

Peter Rosenberg says it’s startling to hear Kanye West drop his name during his anti-Semitic rants, but doesn’t believe Kanye has the ability to influence folks enough to cause harm. Read More

ASTROWORLD FAMILY OF VICTIM SETTLES LAWSUIT

A source connected to the case tells us it’s Live Nation, and not Travis, who is paying up in the settlement. Read More

KANYE WEST BUSINESS PARTNERS SHOULD PULL THE PLUG …Says Endeavor CEO

Ari Emanuel, CEO of William Morris Endeavor, has some stern advice for any companies still doing business with Kanye West … telling them to back out of their deals following his anti-Semitic comments. Read More

TOM BRADY SORRY FOR MILITARY COMPARISON… ‘Poor Choice Of Words’

Tom Brady has just issued an apology for comparing the NFL season to military deployment … admitting Thursday afternoon that it was all a “poor choice of words.” Read More

CARDI B GETS HOMECOMING PROPOSAL AT COURT As High Schoolers Swarm

Cardi B‘s back in court for a new legal battle … a development a bunch of local teenagers is fully aware of because one of ’em showed up at court to offer her a night of dancing!!! Read More

PERVY ARIZONA REPUBLICAN Puts The Brakes On His Campaign …FOR MASTURBATING NEAR PRESCHOOL

A Republican candidate for an Arizona college governing board has slammed the brakes on his campaign after police allegedly caught him — red-handed — masturbating in his truck near a preschool. Read More

DESHAUN WATSON BUSTED FOR SPEEDING AFTER BROWNS TRADE… 97 MPH in a 70

Deshaun Watson found himself in trouble in Ohio just months after he was traded to the Browns … TMZ Sports has learned he was busted for going 97 MPH in a 70 MPH zone in June. Read More

MCDONALD’S SHOOTING CHARGE COP WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER… Teen Victim’s Fam Fumes

The cop who shot 17-year-old Erik Cantu at a San Antonio McDonald’s should be facing an attempted murder charge instead of assault … so says the teenager’s family. Read More

POST MALONE HURT MYSELF ONSTAGE AGAIN!!!Rolls Ankle in ATL

Post Malone‘s concert stages have it out for him, because he got a fresh injury — a banged-up ankle — at his show in Atlanta, just one month after busting a rib onstage. Read More

BABYFACE PARTIES WITH KIM K, CHRIS TUCKER & TANK For Album Release Event!!!

R&B virtuoso Babyface is back with his first solo album in nearly 6 years, and he celebrated like he was backstage at one of his concerts … with Kim Kardashian, Chris Tucker, Tank and plenty of other famous faces in tow!!! Read More

MIKE PENCE If Trump Gets 2024 Nom …I MIGHT PREFER SOMEONE ELSE … HMMMMM

Mike Pence got hit with a simple question — if Trump‘s the nominee, would his former Veep vote for him? — there are 2 ways to interpret his answer, and one is shocking! Read More

‘P-Valley’ Renewed For Season 3, Creator Says It’ll Be A “Mississippi Minute” Before It Hits Our Screens

While we’re awaiting the grand re-ree-ree-reeeee opening of the Pynk, it seems ‘P-Valley’ may take longer than fans hoped. Read More

Two Mississippi Women Go Viral On TikTok For Twerking In A Cotton Field

A Mississippi woman is racking up views after twerking in a cotton field while her friend made cotton rain on her as seen in a TikTok video. Read More

Chris Brown Releases The Official Music Video For His 2019 Song ‘Under The Influence’

Chris Brown is showing everyone that his music is definitely timeless. Read More

Marquise Jackson Responds To His Father’s Latest Interview–Says Speaking Out Publicly Is The Only Way He Can Reach Him

As many of you know, there has been a lot going on when it comes to 50 Cent’s strained relationship with his eldest son Marquise Jackson . During a recent interview with The Breakfast Club , 50 Cent was asked about Marquise wanting to sit down with him. 50 responded and said, “No he doesn’t. Charlamagne you would call me, you don’t call TMZ to say you want to sit down.” Read More

Video: Tyler Perry Recalls Time He Fired Entire Accounting Team After Discovering IRS Owed Him $9 MILLION In Tax Returns

Tyler Perry revealed he once fired his entire accounting team after learning the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) owed him $9 million in tax returns. Read More

Walmart, Target & Best Buy Will Be Closed Again This Thanksgiving

According to CNN, Walmart, Target, Kohl’s, and Best Buy’s doors will be closed on Thanksgiving. Walmart US CEO John Furner said in an interview on Wednesday, “It’s a thing of the past. We’ll again be closed on Thanksgiving. Fortunately, all of our associates will be able to spend time with their loved ones this year.” Read More

Parents Warned To Check Halloween Bags This Season After Massive Bust Of Fentanyl Pills Packaged In Candy Wrappers

Law enforcement are warning parents about dangerous and deadly drugs being mixed in with their children’s Halloween candy this year following a massive fentanyl bust at Los Angeles Airport this week. Read More

Yung Joc Accidentally Sends $1,800 to Wrong Person, Asks for It Back: ‘Please Do the Right Thing’

Yung Joc made a dire mistake when he accidentally sent $1,800 to the wrong person. After pleading with them to return the money, he got his number blocked. Read More

Matthew Perry Says He Almost Died After Opioid Addiction Caused Colon to Burst

Matthew Perry has opened up about his battle with opioid addiction and how it almost left him dead. Read More

Nicki Minaj Speaks About How Her Childhood Trauma Affects Her Parenting: “I’m Afraid That My Son Will Feel That I Left Him”

Nicki Minaj opens up about her childhood trauma and how it affects her parenting. Read More

Woman Claiming to be Future’s Baby Momma Blasts Him Online Over Child Support Payments

Another woman claiming to be the mother of one of Future’s children has called him out for allegedly skipping out on child support payments. Read More

Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals That Will Smith and His Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino Sometimes Take Trips When She’s Not There [Video]

Will Smith’s first wife, Sheree Zampino, was invited to be a special guest host for Wednesday’s Red Table Talk about “toxic forgiveness.” Read More

Cop Shows Up at Woman’s House Because Her Halloween Decorations Looked ‘Too Real’ [Video]

One cop thought he might be dealing with a corpse wrapped in a body bag — but it turned out to be just one UK woman’s Halloween decor. Read More

Elon Musk Reportedly Plans to Lay Off Nearly 75% of Twitter Employees, or 5,500 Staffers

Elon Musk has big plans for Twitter — and they don’t involve nearly any of the company’s current employees. Read More

Say What Now? Washington Woman Escapes Shallow Grave After Being Buried Alive Allegedly by Her Husband

A woman in Washington state escaped being murdered after her estranged husband tried to bury her alive. Read More

How Freaky: Joy Behar Shocks ‘The View’ Panel by Revealing She’s ‘Had Sex with a Few Ghosts’

Joy Behar’s sex life got a little scary. Read More

Shaquille O’Neal’s HBO Docuseries Officially Receives Premiere Date

Fans are about to get a closer look into the life of Shaquille O’Neal like never before. The basketball legend recently partnered up with HBO to create a docuseries about his ascent to superstardom. Read More

KANYE WEST CONDEMNED OVER USING R-WORD

Kanye West is catching heat for using the r-word to describe President Biden … condemned by folks who advocate for folks with Down syndrome and disabilities. Ye lashed out at Biden in his interview with Piers Morgan, saying POTUS is “f***ing r-word” for not seeking input from Elon Musk, and now the epithet is sparking outrage. Read More

