The Bijou Star Files: Chance The Rapper’s Wife Claps Back

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 24, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Chance The Rapper’s Wife Addresses The Sexually Explicit Tweet Incident (Video)

Chance The Rapper's wife, Kirsten Corley Bennett, is setting the record straight after her husband's Twitter account liked & unliked a sexually explicit tweet on Thursday. Kirsten hopped on Instagram and said that people are "reaching."

ADIDAS ON BLAST AMID YE’S ANTI-SEMITISM …Nazi History Resurfaces

Adidas has stayed silent amid Kanye West's continued anti-Semitic rants — and now, folks are calling on a boycott if they don't cut ties, especially with their own Nazi history in mind.

TRAVIS SCOTT ‘I DON’T KNOW THIS PERSON’ …Denies Hanging with Ex-GF

Travis Scott is shrugging off a rumor he was hanging out with a former GF last week — calling the allegation and a blurry on-set video clip of himself … "a lot of weird s**t."

CARDI B GOES NUCLEAR ON MADONNA …For ‘Pave the Way’ Note

Cardi B has changed her tune in a matter of hours, saying she's spoken to Madge and that all is well. She's also deleted a lot of her anti-Madonna tweets.

YE ANTI-SEMITIC BANNERS FLY IN L.A…. Kanye’s ‘Right About the Jews’

If there was any doubt Kanye West is sowing seeds of hate with his bigoted and anti-Semitic remarks … a Los Angeles rally should erase all of it.

KIM KARDASHIAN VEGAS PARTY FLIGHT FORCED BACK TO L.A…. Plan B: Shots & Late Night Burgers!!!

Kim Kardashian knows how to roll with the punches … even if the punch is dangerously high winds forcing your private jet to get outta Las Vegas, thereby derailing your birthday party plans!

DAY CARE HORROR MASK STUNT WORKERS DESERVE JAIL TIME FOR TRAUMATIZING MY KID

The Mississippi day care workers who put on horror masks to scare children deserve hard time for the pranks … so says one of the children's mother.

STACEY ABRAMS Crashes Latto Show …GIVE ME ‘BIG ENERGY’ ON ELECTION DAY!!!

Stacey Abrams is leaning into her celeb connections to rally support ahead of election day — which landed her on stage with Latto to deliver a message about abortion rights in Georgia.

BEYONCÉ FANS SLAM KELIS FOR HAIR PLAY VIDEO …More Mad at Bey Than This?

Beyoncé fans are mad at Kelis for not getting as upset at two foreign women playing with her hair as when she flipped her lid over Bey allegedly using her music without permission.

JEFFREY DAHMER PIZZA FINGER AND EYEBALL TOPPINGS!?! TX Spot Dishing Controversy

Blame Halloween or Netflix, or both … but a Texas pizzeria is cutting off a slice of the ghoulish Jeffrey Dahmer fascination — which is pissing off some people and drawing others into the joint.

YE BACKLASH AGAINST ME PROVES MY ANTI-SEMITIC THEORY …Echoes Hitler in Odd News Conference

Kanye West is shrugging off brands cutting ties with him, and insists he can't be canceled — but if he is, he says that only proves the dangerous anti-Semitic tropes he's been spewing.

FRENCH MONTANA Honored As ‘Innovator’ …RAISES $226 MIL FOR AFRICAN HEALTHCARE

French Montana continues to trailblaze in the name of humanity, and his peers are recognizing him for a mission that's literally changing and saving lives.

DOJA CAT PUTS CELEBS IN A MASQUERADE …Illuminati-Themed Bday Gala!!!

Doja Cat knows how to make an exclusive Hollywood event feel even more elite — her 27th birthday brought out a huge list of big names, who were reminded this is as inside as inside gets.

KANYE WEST WINTOUR IS NOT COMING!!! Vogue Honcho Severs Ties With Ye

Kanye West's high fashion connections are dissolving around him — Vogue's big boss wants nothing to do with him now after his erratic behavior and anti-Semitic rants.

CARDI B WINS LAWSUIT OVER MIXTAPE COVER …’I Was Pretty Nervous!!!’

Cardi B just got some good news to kick off her weekend … she says she's won a 5-year-long legal battle over the cover art for one of her mixtapes.

Teenage Girl Faces Theft Charge After Giving Away Over $10,000 Of Her Grandmother’s Savings

Not a modern-day Robin Hood with a twist! A teenage girl faces the possibility of a felony charge after gifting a chunk of her grandmother's savings to her classmates and others.

NYC Man Arrested for Fatally Stabbing Individual Who Didn’t Say ‘Thank You’

A New York City man has been arrested after allegedly fatally stabbing a man who confronted him for not saying "thank you."

Akon Says Plies Recorded and Leaked Track He Intended for Trick Daddy After Finding It in Email

Akon has claimed that Florida rapper Plies stole a song he originally wrote for Trick Daddy .

Jennifer Hudson Recalls Being Shocked That Her 13-Year-Old Son Wanted A Pair Of $20K Shoes: “What Do The Shoes Do?!” [Video]

Jennifer Hudson may have racked up a lot of coins during her career, but she is still careful on how she spends it.

Snoop Dogg Releases A Red Wine Brand Named After Death Row Records

Snoop "keep a bag" Dogg is releasing a wine brand dedicated to him securing ownership of Death Row Records.

