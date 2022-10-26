The Bijou Star Files: Antonio Brown Stands With Ye

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 26, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

ANTONIO BROWN ISSUES SUPPORT FOR KANYE WEST… Claims ‘Selective Outrage’ Over Comments

Antonio Brown is standing firm in his support for Kanye West … releasing a lengthy statement explaining his decision to remain as president of Donda Sports — citing his “dedication to freedom of speech, thought, and opinion.” Read More

Antonio Brown Ordered To Pay $1.2 Million To Truck Driver Victim In Assault Case

Looks like Antonio Brown will have to cough up a hefty amount of cash to resolve an alleged altercation he was involved in. Read More

AARON DONALD, JAYLEN BROWN LEAVING DONDA SPORTS… Amid Kanye Controversy

Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown are no longer Donda Sports athletes — the two superstars just released statements saying they have cut ties with Kanye West over his anti-Semitic comments. Read More

RUSSELL WILSON POURS HEART OUT FOR CIARA… Emotional Bday Post

Russell Wilson turned into William Wordsworth for Ciara‘s birthday — gushing over his wife in an emotional post on Tuesday … and praising her as the perfect mother, businesswoman and partner. Read More

MCDONALD’S SHOOTING Teen Shot By Cop BATTLING PNEUMONIA IN HOSPITAL

To make things worse, Cantu’s dad, Erik Sr., says the teen is waking up with flashbacks — raising his hands in the air and moving his foot like he’s pushing a car pedal. Read More

KANYE WEST LOSES BILLIONAIRE STATUS …After Adidas Deal Nixed

Kanye West is no longer a member of the ten-digit club — he’s lost a fortune as a result of Adidas pulling the plug … not to mention the other partnerships that have dissolved. Read More

Kanye West Calls the Day Balenciaga and Drink Champs Dropped Him the “Happiest Day” of His Life: “People Switch Up When it’s Wartime” [Video]

Ye, formerly Kanye West, doesn’t seem too phased by companies cutting ties with him following his controversial statements. In fact, the music and fashion mogul insists the day he was dropped by Balenciaga and the ‘Drink Champs’ interview was removed was “the happiest day” of his life. Read More

Kanye West — ‘R. Kelly’ Trends On Social Media As People Question Whether Rapper’s Music Should Be Banned Over Anti-Semantic Comments

Does Kanye West deserve what’s come to be known as “ R. Kelly treatment ?” Read More

Gap Takes Immediate Steps To Remove Yeezy Products From Its Stores

Whew! Companies left, and right have ended their relationships with Ye following his anti-semantic comments, and it doesn’t seem to be dying down anytime soon. Gap has taken immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap products from its stores. Read More

Foot Locker Pulls Yeezys From Stores, Websites

The fallout from Kanye West’s antisemitic rhetoric continues. After Ye was dropped by Adidas early this morning, more companies are beginning to distance themselves from the Yeezy brand. Read More

DRAKE IT’S MY BIRTHDAY … LET’S PARTY!!! Celebs Hit Miami Bash

Drake celebrated his 36th birthday in true Drake fashion … bringin’ a bunch of big names to the club to party — and even raffling off some HUGE prizes to the crowd! Read More

AMAZON DRIVER KILLED, APPARENT DOG ATTACK IN MO

An Amazon driver is dead after an apparent dog attack in Missouri — with the guy’s body being laid out on the owner’s property for hours. Read More

Missing Indonesian Grandmother’s Body Found Inside Monstrous 22-Foot Python

A grandmother was swallowed whole by a massive 22-foot-long python in Indonesia – one of several horrifying incidents captured on video in the Southeastern Asian country in recent years as experts blame the attacks on growing deforestation in the region. Read More

Serena Williams Makes It Clear That She Is Not Retired From Tennis

Now we already know that Serena Williams has been solidified as a GOAT when it comes to the tennis court. However, earlier this year she announced her evolution away from tennis, and she officially stepped back from the game after competing in the U.S. Open last month. However, Serena is making it clear that she has not retired from the sport. Read More

St. Louis School Shooter Identified as Former Student

On Monday, a shooter opened fire at a St. Lous High School, leaving two dead and injuring several others. Read More

New Study Shows That Children Who Play Video Games Three Hours or More Outperform Children Who Don’t In Cognitive Skills Test

A new study shows that children who reported playing video games for three hours or more each day outperformed those who never played them on memory and impulse control tests. Read More

Film Studio Shelves Completed $2 Million Kanye West Documentary: “We Cannot Support Any Content That Amplifies His Platform”

Film and television studio MRC has pulled the plug on a completed Kanye West documentary following Ye’s recent antisemitic rants. Read More

Martha Stewart Says She’d Go on a Date with ‘Sort of Cute’ Pete Davidson

Could Pete Davidson be rebounding post-Kim Kardashian with Martha Stewart? Read More

Drake Reportedly Hits Impersonator with Cease and Desist Communication [Photo]

Pretending to be Drake just might come with a cost. Read More

Maxwell Is Giving Megan Thee Stallion’s Knees A Run For Their Money With The ‘Maxwell Challenge’ [Photo + Video]

Maxwell sees all and this was proven on late Monday night (Oct. 24) when the Urban Hang Suite crooner issued a dance challenge to those trolling his moves after a video of him performing went viral. Read More

Janelle Monáe Feels ‘Freer’ After Coming Out As Non-Binary

Janelle Monáe is a force to be reckoned with, even beyond the entertainment sphere. Read More

New York Supreme Court reinstates all employees fired for being unvaccinated, orders backpay State Supreme Court found that being vaccinated ‘does not’ stop the spread of COVID-19

The New York state Supreme Court has reinstated all employees who were fired for not being vaccinated, ordering back pay and saying their rights had been violated. Read More

Snoop Dogg’s Professional Joint Roller Reveals The Rapper Smokes Up To 150 Marijuana Blunts On A Daily Basis

Snoop Dogg (real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.) apparently has some really strong lungs, as evidenced by the 150 marijuana blunts he smokes a day. Read More

Activist Tamika Mallory Says Kanye Is Weaponizing Black People To Combat His Failed Marriage & He Should ‘Be Quiet & Get Some Real Help’

Tamika Mallory to discusses the recent actions of music mogul Kanye West. Read More

