Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: 3 Rounds Workout

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!
Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.
Today’s workout 3 Rounds
Exercises…
*10 push-ups
*20 sit-ups
*30 Tricep dips
*40 inner heel taps
