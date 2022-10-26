Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: 3 Rounds Workout

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

Be sure to like and subscribe to our social media channels so you never miss an episode!

Today’s workout 3 Rounds

Exercises…

*10 push-ups

*20 sit-ups

*30 Tricep dips

*40 inner heel taps

Take a look at Sam Sylk and Bijou Star get down with the 3 Rounds with Tracey M Brown in the video below.