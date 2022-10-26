CLOSE

Kanye West loses his billionaire status! Brands are starting to pull out, athletes are leaving Donda Sports, and more are beginning to happen which is looking like the downfall of the Yeezy empire. Da Brat spins it and asks the question, did Kanye decide to create this chaos for a larger plan? Hear these theories in the Hot Spot below.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Kanye West Loses His Billionaire Status But Is It For A Larger Plan? [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com