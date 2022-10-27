CLOSE

Ashanti is fashion goals, period. The iconic singer recently posted a picture on Instagram looking snatched in an all-black getup leaving us no choice but to give her all the praises.

We can’t get enough of Ashanti’s fabulous looks. Homegirl always serves whether she’s performing, doing press, or kicking it on the beach. While promoting her upcoming single “Falling for you,” the Coach Carter actress posted some fire pictures on her Instagram in an all-black look that screams fly girl. She struck a fierce pose in the photo wearing a black Givenchy cropped letterman jacket, black leather tights, and black crocodile print, over-the-knee Jennifer Le boots.

Being the style diva she is, you know Ashanti didn’t skimp on her accessories. The children’s book author adorned her neck in diamond chains. She wore silver hoop earrings, blinged-out rings, and diamond bracelets. Her nails matched her outfit with black and white designs, and her black, oversized sunglasses added spunk to her look. Ashanti completed her all-black ensemble with a black Hermès bag.

According to Ashanti’s stylist Tim B.‘s Instagram post, the singer wore the look while doing promotion. She was videoed signing her children’s book, taking pictures, and appearing on the popular New York radio station Hot 97. Ashanti is also gearing up for the debut of her latest single, “Falling for you,” which drops this Friday, October 28th.

To pre-save the song, click here.

DON’T MISS…

Ashanti Says Irv Gotti Tried To Tarnish Her Career: ‘He Would Say… I Made You F**ckable!’

20 Years Of Greatness: The Evolution Of Ashanti

42 Never Looked So Good: Ashanti Shows Off Her Beach Body For Her Birthday

Ashanti Serves Body In An All-Black Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com