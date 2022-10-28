The Bijou Star Files: Donda Academy Parents Are Fed Up With Ye

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

October 28, 2022:

KANYE WEST Just Kidding …DONDA ACADEMY IS BACK!!!

In a bizarre twist, Kanye West‘s Donda Academy has opened it’s doors again — only hours after announcing the school had closed — and this time it’s back “with a vengeance.” Read More

KANYE WEST’S DONDA ACADEMY STAFF, PARENTS FED UP WITH YE’S RANTS… Reason School ‘Shut Down’

Kanye West‘s school may be shut down for good … because we’ve learned educators there have been quitting in protest. Read More

KHLOE KARDASHIAN STEPS OUT IN YEEZYS After Adidas Drops Kanye

Khloe Kardashian was the first in her family to publicly support the Jewish community and defend her sister Kim Kardashian against Kanye West … but apparently, she’s still a fan of the Yeezy shoe itself. Read More

KANYE WEST HE’S STILL LAWYERED UP IN DIVORCE Custody Settlement Negotiations Continue

Kanye West has lost his shirt over his hateful antisemitic rants, but we’ve learned he still has his divorce lawyer, and that attorney is working with Kim Kardashian‘s lawyer to hammer out a settlement so the case doesn’t end up in a trial. Read More

KANYE WEST I’M BACK ON IG …After Losing $2 BILLION!!!

Kanye West is back on Instagram, and taking the opportunity to get his followers up to speed on his side of all his drama … including confirmation he just lost a massive amount of wealth in a single day. Read More

PGA TOUR’S GRAYSON MURRAY INJURED IN HORRIFIC SCOOTER ACCIDENT… Needed 50 Stitches

Pro golfer Grayson Murray was involved in a bloody scooter accident in Bermuda this week … which knocked him unconscious and forced him to withdraw from a PGA Tour event. Read More

KHLOE KARDASHIAN CALLS OUT TRISTIAN THOMPSON AS ‘F***ING LIAR!!!’

Khloe Kardashian wants everyone to know how she feels about Tristan Thompson, and it’s a short story … she says he’s a “F***ing liar!” Read More

‘SNL’ STAR CHRIS REDD ATTACKED BY MANIAC IN NYC …Rushed To Hospital

Witnesses tell TMZ … Chris’ Greg Yuna chain was snatched off. It’s a chain where all the links come apart, so it fell apart on the street when the culprit snatched it. The suspect ran away and the chain was recovered by Chris. Read More

‘SNL’ STAR CHRIS REDDNYC ATTACKER USED BRASS KNUCKLES

The attacker who clocked ‘SNL’ alum Chris Redd in the face was wearing brass knuckles … and there were two men involved in Wednesday’s brazen New York City attack. Read More

DELONTE WEST ARRESTED AGAIN… Booked On 4 Charges

Delonte West has been arrested again, TMZ Sports has learned. Read More

Lala Anthony Says She’ll Never Get Married Again Or Date Another Basketball Player

“Let’s Get Married!” Lala Anthony is single, but that doesn’t mean she’s looking for her next good thing in her DMs! She opened up in an interview with ‘The Breakfast Club’ and talked to the hosts about marriage and dating and said an earful! Read More

Elon Musk Reportedly Fires Twitter Executives After Closing Acquisition

Elon Musk is apparently cleaning house. Read More

LeBron James Announces He’s No Longer a Dallas Cowboys Fan

LeBron James is parting ways with the Dallas Cowboys. Read More

Man Named in YSL RICO Indictment Found Guilty in Unrelated Murder, Sentenced to Life in Prison

Jayden Myrick, an associate of Young Thug’s YSL collective, has been convicted of murder in a case unrelated to the larger one that has been underway since May. Read More

Matt Barnes Speaks Out Against Trans Women Playing in WNBA

Former Grizzlies forward Matt Barnes shared his sentiments about trans athletes in a sit-down with VladTV, where he was asked about “trans players potentially playing for the WNBA.” Barnes told the host he typically believes “to each their own,” but not when it came to the world of sports. Read More

KANYE WEST RESELLERS AREN’T CUTTING TIES WITH YEEZY …Massive Payday Coming

There’s an entire market of people patiently waiting to sell their Yeezy shoes for what they hope will be a big chunk of cash … and it’s exactly why resale websites are among the only entities yet to cut ties with Kanye West. Read More

Man Says His Super-Sized Penis Cost Him a New Job

An overabundance of literal “Big D**k Energy” has cost one British man his livelihood. Read More

She’s Back: Rihanna Returns with ‘Lift Me Up,’ Her First Single in Six Years, from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ [Video]

Rihanna has returned! The singer dropped her first single in six years on Thursday night: “Lift Me Up” the first offering from the highly-anticipated ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack. Read More

Chaka Khan Says Auto-Tuned Singers Should ‘Get a Job at the Post Office’

Chaka Khan thinks that if you need to use Auto-tune as a singer, you should get a job at the Post Office instead. Read More

Ice-T Celebrates 21 Years As Law & Order’s Fin Tutuola: ‘Don’t Tell Me What Can’t Be Done’ [Photos]

Ice-T found major success in the television world as an actor on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and he’s now celebrating a huge accomplishment.Read More

