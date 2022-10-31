Two Exonerated In The Murder Of Malcolm X Wins $36 Mil Lawsuit

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam, were convicted in the 1965 assassination of civil rights leader Malcolm X at the Audubon Ballroom in New York city. In 2021, both Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam were exonerated following the discovery of what was then described as “new evidence” in the case. Today it’s being reported that the city New York is settling a lawsuit that was filed against them by Muhammad Aziz and the estate of the late Khalil Islam. The settlement will see New York City paying $26 million while the state of New York will pay $10 million.

New York County Supreme Court Administrative Judge Ellen Biben said in her ruling at the time. “I regret that this court cannot fully undo the serious miscarriages of justice in this case and give you back the many years that were lost,”.

Paperwork for the $26 million settlement is still being finalized, but it will be split evenly between Aziz and the estate of Islam.

