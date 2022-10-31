The Bijou Star Files: Omar Dorsey Talks To Sam Sylk And Ghosts

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 31, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

‘HALLOWEEN’ STAR OMAR DORSEY I’VE TALKED TO GHOSTS!!!

“Halloween” star Omar Dorsey isn’t just dealing with spooky stuff when he’s at work … he says he’s actually talked to ghosts during what sounds like a very freaky encounter. Read More

KANYE WEST COMPARES HIMSELF TO EMMETT TILL …’Lynching’ Rant Aimed at Ari

Kanye West is on a new tear — suggesting what happened to Emmett Till is what’s happening to him as he falls from grace … this while trying to get Ari Emanuel‘s attention. Read More

Kanye Apologizes for George Floyd Remarks, Compares Being Criticized and Losing Deals to Having ‘Knee on My Neck’

Kanye West has more to say about the recent headlines surrounding him. In a video reportedly taken in Los Angeles, Ye stopped to answer questions and make statements to a crowd of people. Read More

KANYE WEST DONDA BBALL PLAYERS LEFT IN LIMBO Limited Playing Time

Kanye West closing his Donda Academy has left the program’s student-athletes in limbo … wasting a season’s worth of developing their talents. Read More

NANCY PELOSI DEVASTATED BY VICIOUS ATTACK ON HUSBAND …But His Condition’s Improving

Nancy Pelosi says she’s “heartbroken and traumatized” by the vicious attack on her husband that landed him in the hospital with a shattered skull … it seems, thankfully, he’s gonna pull through. Read More

JADAKISS Ye Needs Our Prayers …OWES APOLOGIES TO EVERYBODY!!!

Jadakiss says the remaining people in Kanye West‘s inner circle need to help pick him, dust him off and get him back on his feet — and he thinks fans can do their part too. Read More

Paul Pelosi’s Alleged Attack Accused of Sexually Abusing His Kids

David DePape, the man who allegedly attacked the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been accused of sexually abusing his stepdaughter and sons. Read More

ELON MUSK LAYOFFS ARE A-COMING, GUYS …No Stock Grants for You!!!

Elon Musk is about to throw down the guillotine at Twitter — with layoffs expected to be announced soon … this ahead of a crucial date when employees are due to cash in. Read More

OBAMA ON HERSCHEL WALKER Sure, He’s a Football Great BUT NOT QUALIFIED FOR MUCH ELSE!!!

Barack Obama was in full-blown stand-up comedy mode Friday night in Georgia — where he skewered Herschel Walker as wholly unqualified for the Senate … among other occupations. Read More

KYRIE IRVING PUSHES BACK ON ‘ANTISEMITIC’ LABEL… After Promoting Movie

Kyrie Irving is the latest celeb being accused of antisemitism after promoting a movie that some say is full of stereotypes and tropes — but the guy’s saying he’s being misunderstood. Read More

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA AT LEAST 120 DEAD AFTER CROWD SURGE… In Itaewon Gathering

South Korean officials have gone on record to say at least 120 are dead so far from the crowd surge in Itaewon. Read More

TIGER WOODS GOLFER’S DUI ARREST Used in Pro-Death Penalty Political Ad

Tiger Woods was mistakenly — and HORRIFYINGLY — dragged into a political ad this week, calling for cop killers and mass murderers to be sentenced to death. Read More

GISELE & TOM BRADY DIVORCE FILED & FINAL …They’re Both Single

TMZ has obtained a copy of the divorce filings. As we reported, the docs say both Tom and Gisele say their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” The property settlement and custody agreement remain confidential. Read More

BLUEFACE’S GF CHRISEAN ROCK Takes Back DV Claims …BLAMES HERSELF

Chrisean Rock is reversing course, taking back her claims of an attack at the hands of Blueface and now saying she was “on a bad trip” … and that he actually rescued her. Read More

MADONNA STRIKES A NUDE POSE!!!

Madonna is certainly feeling herself this Friday, posting some topless selfies for her fans to enjoy heading into the weekend. Read More

WILL SMITH On Oscars Slap …FLOYD MAYWEATHER CHECKED ON ME 10 DAYS STRAIGHT

Will Smith was in a dark place after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, but he had a champion in his corner — the actor says Floyd Mayweather called him every day for 10-straight days after the incident, just to make sure he was doing okay. Read More

Oklahoma City Man Accused Of Knowingly Spreading HIV

According to authorities, an Oklahoma City man is accused of knowingly spreading HIV, Read More

Tennessee Death Row Inmate Cuts Off Own Penis And Slits Wrists Reportedly Over A Special Food Package

A Tennessee death row inmate cut off his own penis and slit his own wrists with a hidden razor after asking prison officials to be placed on suicide watch, according to to his lawyer. Read More

Feds Nab “Wolf Of Airbnb” Who Pocketed Over $1 Million By Illegally Subletting Over A Dozen Manhattan Apartments

A man who called himself the “Wolf of Airbnb” was nabbed by federal prosecutors after illegally subletting more than a dozen Manhattan apartments – earning over $1 million in proceeds, all while refusing to pay rent. Read More

Xscape To Be Honored With The ‘Lady Of Soul’ Award At The 2022 Soul Train Awards

On Friday, it was announced that the legendary R&B group is the recipients of the Lady of Soul Award at this year’s Soul Train Awards. Read More

THE MIZ CAVS WILL MAKE THE NBA FINALS… Donovan Mitchell Is A Star!

The Miz says the Cleveland Cavaliers are AWEEEEEESOME — telling TMZ Sports he thinks his hometown team is going to make it all the way to the NBA Finals this season!! Read More

Elon Musk Reportedly Wants to Charge Twitter Users $20 per Month for Verification

Elon Musk is wasting no time making changes at his newly-acquired Twitter. Read More

Meta Ordered to Pay $10.5M to Washington State for Legal Fees in Campaign Finance Lawsuit

Meta is out almost $35.5 million dollars following the loss of a campaign finance lawsuit filed by Washington state. Read More

LeBron Responds to Report on Increase in Use of N-Word on Twitter Following Elon Musk Takeover

Twitter has entered a new chapter. And LeBron James has big concerns. Read More

Diddy Becomes a Billionaire, Replaces Kanye on List of 2022’s Wealthiest Hip-Hop Artists as West’s Net Worth Drops

Diddy has replaced Kanye West on the list of 2022’s wealthiest hip-hop artists. Read More

Monica Seemingly Speaks on Speculation She’s Dating Kodak Black

Days after Monica celebrated her birthday by going on a date with Kodak Black, the R&B legend is shutting down rumors of a budding romance. Read More

