The Bijou Star Files: Ye Cuts Up At Kiddos Soccer Game

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 1, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

KANYE WEST STORMS OUT OF KID’S SOCCER GAME …After Heated Exchange With Another Parent

Kanye West was very clearly agitated on social media over the weekend, but his anger was also apparent at his son’s soccer game, getting into a heated exchange with another parent. Read More

QUAVO GETTING ‘MESSY’ OVER SAWEETIE!!! Reimagines Elevator Scene

Quavo apparently isn’t done rehashing his past relationship with Saweetie … using their old elevator fight to create a new visual for a music video. Read More

DONDA ACADEMY MOREHOUSE CANCELS HOOPS SHOWCASE… Amid Kanye Backlash

The Donda Academy basketball team continues to pay for Kanye West‘s actions — the squad will no longer be playing in a tournament at Morehouse College due to his recent antics. Read More

PAUL PELOSI Attacker Charged With Assault …PLANNED TO BREAK NANCY’S KNEECAPS

The district attorney just announced DePape’s charges … attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder and threats to a public official and their family. Read More

D.L. HUGHLEY If Kanye Were a Woman …HE’D BE IN A CONSERVATORSHIP!!!

D.L. Hughley‘s got some strong words for Kanye West, and believes the only thing preventing Kanye from being in a conservatorship is his gender. Read More

BRONNY JAMES GUN SCARE AT GAME… LeBron’s Son Rushed Off Court

Horrifying moment during Bronny James‘ high school basketball game over the weekend … LeBron James‘ eldest son was rushed off the court after fans in the arena feared someone had a gun. Read More

POST MALONE GENDER REVEAL FOR FANS AT CONCERT!!! Congrats, You’re Havin’ a …

Post Malone‘s up for any huge task during his shows, even those outside of music — like, revealing the gender of his fans’ baby while up onstage!!! Read More

DIDDY DODGES HALLOWEEN FIGHT NIGHT… Dressed As Joker

Diddy‘s ultimate transformation into Heath Ledger‘s Joker this Halloween was so well done, his antics almost baited an actor into fighting him on the street!!! Read More

KHLOE KARDASHIAN Tristan May Be A ‘Liar’ …BUT HEY, IT’S HALLOWEEN, SO COME ON IN!!!

Khloe Kardashian sure seems enraged at her ex, Tristan Thompson, but she’s not letting it get in the way of co-parenting, because he was front and center at their Halloween shindig. Read More

LIL WAYNE Surprises Make-A-Wish Kid BACKSTAGE AT LIL WEEZYANA FEST!!!

Lil Wayne showered a Make-A-Wish kid with love during his own Lil Weezyana Fest … capping off a weekend of generosity for the New Orleans-based bash. Read More

ROBERT KRAFT SPONSORS ‘STAND UP TO JEWISH HATE’ AD… During NFL Games

Patriots owner Robert Kraft sponsored an ad Sunday … asking people watching NFL games to “stand up to Jewish hate” in the wake of Kanye West‘s antisemitic comments. Read More

KYLIE JENNER & TRAVIS SCOTTWe’re Selling Our First Home Together …AND WE’RE GONNA MAKE A FRICKIN’ FORTUNE!!!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are lightening up … unloading their Bev Hills mansion and gunning for a big, fat profit!. Read More

Mother Gives Birth On Flight 36,000 Feet In The Air And Names Baby Boy After Amazing Mid-“Sky” Delivery

A young mother ended up giving birth mid-flight to her baby boy 36,000 feet in the air, and even named the child after his amazing mid-“sky” delivery. Read More

[Exclusive] Ashanti Says Her New Song Is About “A Real Situation” & Shares Messages From Exes

Ashanti exclusively talked to The Shade Room about her new single ‘Falling For you. She also shared the inspiration behind the track, exes sending her messages, her new book– ‘My Name Is Story: An Empowering First Day Of School Book For Kids’– and more. Read More

Kanye West Fans Launch GoFundMe Pages to Help Him Reclaim His Billionaire Status

The artist formerly known as Kanye West has fallen on some hard times, and a few of his fans have turned to GoFundMe to try and help him out. Read More

Drew Barrymore Recalls Thinking E.T. Was Real When Shooting the Movie as a Child

Drew Barrymore celebrated the 40th anniversary of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial by reuniting with her former co-stars Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace, and Robert Macnaughton on Monday’s episode of the actress’ eponymous talk show. Read More

Kanye West’s Instagram Account Restricted Again, Meta Confirms

The artist formerly known as Kanye West’s Instagram account has been restricted for a period of 30 days. Read More

Julia Roberts Reveals Hospital Bill for Her Birth Was Paid for by Martin Luther King Jr.

Julia Roberts revealed that the hospital bill for her birth was paid for by Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott King. Read More

Kyrie Irving Says “I Can Post Whatever I Want” in Response to Backlash About Recent Controversial Social Media Posts [Video]

Speaking with the media on Saturday night, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving addressed some controversial social media posts he made recently. Read More

Shonda Rhimes, Toni Braxton and Other Celebrities Quit Twitter Following Elon Musk Takeover

Multiple celebrities have spoken out about Twitter’s restrictions for hate speech and the uptick in the N-word since the Elon Musk takeover. Read More

Instagram Confirms Ongoing Outage That’s Leaving Some Users’ Accounts Suspended

An Instagram outage Monday left an influx of users locked out of their accounts, with many of them receiving messages that their accounts had been suspended for 30 days due to community guideline violations. Other users reported the loss of hundreds and, for some, millions of followers. Read More

Two Men Charged With Killing Milwaukee Woman And Setting Her Body On Fire

Two men are facing multiple charges in connection to the murder of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman whose remains were set on fire. Read More

New Study Ranks Airlines & Airports Who Lost The Most Luggage, Chicago O’Hare No. 1

Catching a flight and losing your luggage is a traveler’s worst nightmare. Sometimes, the luggage is located, but sometimes it’s not. Read More

Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Launching Test Of Rival Social Network

Now that Elon Musk has taken over Twitter, founder and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is launching a new social network. Read More

Who Knew? ‘White Lives Matter’ Trademark Is Owned By Two Black Men

Did you know the phrase “White Lives Matter” is trademarked by two Black men? Read More

Michael Ealy Recalls ‘Think Like A Man Too’ Costar Taraji P. Henson Calling Him Out For His Body Odor: ‘You Kind Of Ripe’ [Video]

Actor Michael Ealy candidly disclosed the embarrassing moment that temporarily halted his romantic scene with co-star and love interest Taraji P. Henson during 2014’s “Think Like a Man Too.” Read More

Taylor Swift Becomes First Artist in History to Occupy Every Spot on Billboard Hot 100 Top 10

Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Midnights’ has taken over the Billboard Hot 100 — making Taylor the first artist in history to occupy all 10 spots. Read More

Coroner Confirms Master P’s Daughter Tytyana Miller’s Cause of Death 5 Months After She Died

The cause of death for Master P’s daughter Tytyana Miller has been ruled as an accidental fentanyl overdose. Read More

Al B. Sure Was Hospitalized In A Coma For Two Months

R&B singer Al B. Sure is on the road to recovery according to his son, Al B. Sure Jr. Read More

