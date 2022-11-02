Instagram Fixes Latest Outage That Told Millions Of Users Their Accounts Were Suspended

CLOSE

Social media companies have been taking a lot of Ls lately. Elon Musk is doing his best to ruin Twitter, and now Instagram, the former photo-sharing app turned into a TikTok clone, suffered a massive outage.

Instagram users were met with a massive outage on Monday, Oct. 31, that the company has since resolved, but it had many panicking.

While outages usually mean timelines won’t refresh or you won’t be able to post your latest selfie or reel you saved from your TikTok account, this one was different.

Users fired up their Instagram apps only to be locked out of their accounts and greeted with this message, “We suspended your account on October 31, 2022.”

Per The Verge, the issue seemed to be generally experienced by iPhone users, with some of them complaining that the app was “crashing and unusable” before the release of a recent update.

Instagram did confirm the outage was legit in a tweet and was fixed on its official Twitter account, writing, “We’ve resolved this bug now — it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in number of followers. Sorry!”

Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri quote retweeted Instagram’s tweet with the caption, “Our apologies….”

Instagram Users Also Lost Followers

The scale of the outage was put into scope after a quick look at professional superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s account appeared to show that he lost 3 million followers from 493 million followers, The Verge reports. The number has since gone back to 493 million following the update.

Instagram’s account was down over a million followers during the outage.

The social media company has not shared what caused the recent outage and temporary suspension of accounts. We will keep our eyes and ears on the social media streets for that reason.

