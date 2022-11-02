The Bijou Star Files: Takeoff Death Updates and Reactions

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 2, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Takeoff’s Killer Is Still on the Loose, Police Ask Public for Help

Takeoff’s killer is still on the loose, according to Houston police. They’re asking the public to ‘step up’ and help provide information that can lead to an arrest. Read More

TAKEOFF MURDER QUAVO IN HEATED ARGUMENT BEFORE FATAL SHOTS …New Video From Shooting

Quavo was toe-to-toe with a group of guys outside that Houston bowling alley — Takeoff and others had his back while he argued for more than 30 seconds before the shooting began. Read More

CHUCK D ON TAKEOFF GUN VIOLENCE ‘ABNORMAL BEHAVIOR’ …Hip Hop’s Lost Its Way

Chuck D says hip hop needs to start addressing the gun violence plaguing the industry … and killing rappers at an alarming pace. Read More

Coach Deion Sanders Bans Jackson State Football Team from Leaving Houston Hotel Following Takeoff’s Death [Video]

Following the tragic death of Migos rapper Takeoff, coach Deion Sanders has banned the Jackson State University football team from leaving their hotel this weekend when they play against Texas Southern. Read More

DESIIGNER Rages Over Takeoff’s Death QUITS RAP IN TEARY VIDEO

News of Migos rapper Takeoff‘s death is gripping the hip hop community hard — and Desiigner wants nothing to do with it anymore. Read More

Long Live Takeoff: Celebrities Pay Tribute To Migos Rapper [Photos + Video]

The world is mourning the loss of Takeoff, who was pronounced dead at 28. The Migos rapper was shot and killed in Houston, TX this morning at a bowling alley. Read More

REMEMBERING RAPPERS GONE TOO SOON BY GUN VIOLENCE …Takeoff, XXX, Tupac, Nipsey

Takeoff‘s shocking slaying in Houston is prompting the rap community to remember far too many young talents who tragically lost their lives due to gun violence. Read More

50 Cent, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Drake And More Signed A Letter Pushing To Stop The Use Of Lyrics In Criminal Trials

Warner Music Group drafted and published an open letter in The New York Times today titled “Art on Trial: Protect Black Art” demanding the end of the use of rap lyrics in criminal trials. Read More

TREY SONGZ CIVIL SUIT FOR RAPE DISMISSED …Alleged Victim Waited Too Long To Sue

Trey Songz is no longer facing a civil suit for an alleged rape in 2016, because the case has been dismissed after legal documents show the statute of limitations ran out on the allegations. Read More

KHLOE & TRISTAN NOPE, NOTHING ROMANTIC HERE …Just Doing It For The Kids

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson certainly raised a lot of eyebrows this weekend with many wondering if the former couple had rekindled things yet again … but we’re told it simply isn’t happening. Read More

Nigerian Police Questioning Staff After Three-Year-Old Son Of Davido Drowns In Home Pool

A three-year-old child has passed away after reportedly drowning in a family-owned pool. According to BBC, a police spokesperson confirmed the toddler is David Ifeanyi Adeleke, the son of African superstar Davido and his fiancée Chioma Rowland. Read More

Mother Of Blueface’s Children Jaidyn Alexis Shares Her Advice For Anyone Experiencing Domestic Violence

Jaidyn Alexis is not only a business owner and influencer, she also shares two children with ‘Thotiana’ rapper Blueface. Read More

Black Woman Suing L’Oreal, Five Other Companies Claiming Their Hair-Straightening Products Caused Her Uterine Cancer

Jenny Mitchell first began using chemical hair-straightening products back in 2000 when she was in the third grade, and nearly 20 years later the 32-year-old is claiming it was the cause of her developing uterine cancer. Read More

Tom Brady Speaks on Divorce From Gisele Bündchen: ‘All You Can Do Is The Best You Can Do’

After his recent divorce from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady is focusing on family and football. Read More

Mother of Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Accused of Substance Abuse by Late Rapper’s Family in a Custody Battle Over Teen

An ugly custody battle is brewing between Nipsey Hussle’s family and the late rapper’s ex, Tanisha Foster, concerning their 13-year-old daughter Emani. Read More

Powerball Jackpot Now $1.2 Billion Following Another No-Win Drawing

No trick-or-treaters won the billion-dollar Powerball jackpot on Monday, so players will need to compete again for the $1.2 billion prize on Wednesday. Read More

GoFundMe Shuts Down Fan Fundraiser Created to Get Kanye West Back to Billionaire Status

Some die-hard Yeezy fans are on a mission to get Ye, formerly Kanye West, back to billionaire status. So much so that they launched a GoFundMe. Read More

Elon Musk to Charge Verified Twitter Users $8 a Month Following Backlash of the Proposed $20 Plan

Elon Musk is responding to the backlash he received after it was reported he would start charging verified Twitter users a $20 monthly fee. Read More

Nets Reportedly Interested In Hiring Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka to Replace Steve Nash

It looks like suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka won’t be out of a coaching job for much longer. Read More

Airline Apologizes to Woman Who Had to Crawl Off Airplane Because Staff Couldn’t a Provide Wheelchair [Video]

An Australian budget airline has apologized after a woman was forced to crawl off the aircraft because staff couldn’t provide a wheelchair for her in time to get her to her connecting flight. Read More

Marlo Thomas Reportedly Irritated ‘Sherri’ Staffers by ‘Fat Shaming’ Her On Air

Marlo Thomas reportedly ticked off ‘Sherri’ staffers when she “fat shamed” host Sherri Shepherd on her own show. Read More

Cynthia Bailey Opens Up About the ‘Final Straw’ That Led to Her Split from Mike Hill

Cynthia Bailey is opening up about what actually led to the end of her marriage to Mike Hill. Read More

Rotimi and Fiancée Vanessa Mdee Expecting Baby No. 2, a Daughter: ‘We Are Overjoyed’

Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee are adding one more to their family. Read More

Beto O’Rourke Visits T.D. Jakes’ Church, Sending Conservatives Into An Online Tizzy [Photos]

Beto O’Rourke recently made a visit to the Potter’s House, the megachurch church led by Pastor T.D. Jakes. Read More

Come on Georgia: Incumbent Raphael Warnock in Dead Heat With GOP Challenger Herschel Walker in Georgia Senate Race

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) leads Republican Herschel Walker by 3 points in his Senate reelection race, according to a New York Times-Siena College poll released Monday.Read More

Monica Removes Pics Of Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes Halloween Costume After Backlash [Photos]

Monica has been a hot topic on social media lately, thanks to her social and dating life. Earlier this month, the songstress clapped back at rumors that she’s currently dating Kodak Black. Bill & Shimmy My Heart,” she tweeted about the Florida rappers Kodak and LOE Shimmy. Read More

Lamar Odom Recalls Getting His Pawned Championship Rings Back For Free After A Fan Spent Over $100k Purchasing Them

The Los Angeles Lakers have a truly dedicated fanbase! Read More

Jemele Hill Gets ‘Deep’ About Her Mother’s Drug Addiction & The Road To Forgiveness In ‘Uphill’ Memoir: It’s Easier To Forgive People When They’re Accountable

Jemele Hill gets pretty deep in her forthcoming memoir. Read More

