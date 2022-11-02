Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Quick Lunge Workout

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

In our Roger Troutman ‘Chocolate City’ singing voice, won’t you come with me to LUNGE CITY ♫

Today’s workout, if you are in a hurray and want to get it in real quick try the Real Quick Lunge Workout

Take a look at Sam Sylk find out that you can’t do lunges in skinny jeans as Tracey M Brown tells us the proper way to get in a quickie in the video below.