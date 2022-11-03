The Bijou Star Files: 50 Cent Shares Message Of Takeoff’s Legacy

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Gucci Mane Signs and Drops Baby Racks in One Day After Insensitive Tweet About Takeoff’s Shooting [Photos]

It is unheard of for an artist to be signed and dropped by a label in one day; however, for one rapper, it is his harsh reality. Read More

50 Cent Shares Message to Quavo: ‘Position This Album Correctly for Takeoff’s Legacy’

50 Cent reminds Quavo that some of the best music derives from pain. Read More

TAKEOFF SHOT IN HEAD & TORSO …According To Coroner

Migos rapper Takeoff was shot multiple times, resulting in his death … according to the report from the medical examiner’s office. Read More

TAKEOFF’S DEATH OFFSET CHANGES PROFILE PIC …Honors His Groupmate

Offset was scheduled to perform at MGM Music Hall in Boston tomorrow, but an employee at the venue says that’s no longer happening due to Takeoff‘s passing. We’re told the event will still go on as planned, but Offset won’t be there. Read More

TAKEOFF’S DEATH LABEL HONCHO’S EMOTIONAL MESSAGE… Violence Isn’t the Answer

The head of Takeoff‘s label wants his fans, the public and hip hop, in general, to take one thing from his death … violence isn’t the way to go when things get heated. Read More

COURTNEY CLENNEY ONLYFANS MODEL HURLED N-WORD AT BOYFRIEND …He Recorded Her Rant

Courtney’s lawyer, Frank Prieto, tells TMZ … “The evidence makes it very clear the two were in a toxic and dysfunctional relationship, from which Courtney had asked for help from both police and her family to leave.” Read More

PAUL PELOSI CAPITOL POLICE DROPPED THE BALL FAILED TO MONITOR PELOSI HOME

The U.S. Capitol Police were apparently asleep at the wheel in monitoring security cameras at Paul and Nancy Pelosi‘s family home in San Francisco during the savage home invasion that nearly killed her husband … this according to a new report. Read More

CVS, Walmart, Walgreens Agree To Pay $13.8 BILLION In Massive U.S. Nationwide Opioid Claims Settlement

CVS, Walmart and Walgreens have agreed to pay $13.8 billion in massive settlement over their role in the U.S. opioid epidemic, with thousands of claims filed by state, local and tribal government lawsuits to be settled by the funds. Read More

Ime Udoka: Brooklyn Nets To Hire Nia Long’s Unfaithful Fiancé Following Work Mistress Suspension In Boston

Nia Long’s husband-to-be Ime Udoka has found a new job, according to ESPN sources. The Brooklyn Nets are finalizing a deal to hire the suspended Boston Celtics coach. Udoka previously worked for the Nets as an assistant coach for one year before starting his coaching gig with The Celtcis last summer. Read More

Dispatcher Answers 911 Call About McDonald’s Robbery, Realizes It’s Her Daughter

A woman had been helping with answering calls at an emergency dispatch center in New Orleans last month when she suddenly heard her 16-year-old daughter on the other line, Read More

Kanye Not Able to Sell ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts Because Someone Else Owns Trademark

It appears Kanye West can’t sell his “White Lives Matter” tees—at least not legally. Read More

Italian Police Seize Cocaine From Set of ‘The Equalizer 3’ After Head Caterer Dies of Heart Attack

Police in Maiori, Italy have seized over 100 grams of cocaine from caterers for the upcoming Denzel Washington movie The Equalizer 3, Read More

2-Year-Old Boy Finds Loaded Gun in Truck Seat and Fatally Shoots Himself, Father Charged

North Carolina man Warren Tyler Oser is facing criminal charges after his two-year-old son fatally shot himself with his father’s handgun. Read More

Lamar Odom on Being Reunited With Championship Rings Thanks to Generous Lakers Fan

Lamar Odom says he was able to reconnect with his two NBA championship rings thanks to the generosity of a Lakers fan. Read More

Teens Allegedly Murdered Teacher Over Poor Grades, Facing Life in Prison

Prosecutors have alleged that two Iowa teenagers who killed their high school Spanish teacher did it after they were frustrated by their poor grades, Read More

Trevor Noah Slams Elon Musk Over Twitter Verification Fee, NAACP Calls Out ‘Life-Threatening Hate’ on Platform

Trevor Noah is the latest to express frustration over Elon Musk ’s plans to attach a fee to Twitter verification. Read More

Al B. Sure! Gives Health Update: “I’m alive, awake, on the mend”

In a post on social media over the weekend, Albert Joseph Brown IV, the son of R&B legend Al B. Sure!, revealed that his father had been hospitalized for two months and has since recovered. Read More

Charles Barkley Says NBA ‘Should Have’ Suspended Kyrie Irving After He Promoted Antisemitic Film

Charles Barkley thinks Kyrie Irving “should have been suspended” after promoting an antisemitic film. Read More

FUTURE DROPS $16.3 MILLION FOR MIAMI MANSION

The future is bright for Future when it comes to his real estate portfolio … because he just dropped 10 figures on an island paradise. Read More

JAY-Z ACCUSED OF D’USSÉ DOUBLE-CROSS …Bacardi Claims He Backed Out of Deal

Jay-Z wants to sell his D’Ussé cake and eat it too … at least according to Bacardi, his partners in the top-shelf liquor, who now claim he’s trying to double the brand’s value and make a bundle. Read More

NIKOLAS CRUZ SENTENCED TO LIFE WITHOUT PAROLE

Nikolas Cruz, the monster who murdered 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. Read More

