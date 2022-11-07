Xscape Did Not Break Up, But This Member Will Not Be On Tour!

CLOSE

Fans were freaking out when they noticed that Xscape announced they were going on tour but without all members.

LaTocha was missing from the promotion, but sources say that the group is still together. She decided to remove herself after a disagreement with the promoter. According to TMZ, “LaTocha was originally part of the tour until her husband got into it with the promoter. She asked the rest of the group to not use the guy, but they said no way … choosing to keep moving forward, which is when she backed out.”

Allegedly, LaTocha asked the group to go by Xscape 3 as done previously when Kandi took a break from the group, but that didn’t work out.

She ended up allowing the group to use the name and said to be joining them at The Soul Train Awards on November 13, 2022.

