The Bijou Star Files: Wildcat Student Charged For Racist Mouth

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 8, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Student Arrested After Video Shows Her Assaulting Black Dorm Desk Clerk, Calling Her N-Word [Video]

University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing has been arrested after a video showed her physically and verbally attacking a Black student. Read More

‘RHOA’ STAR CYNTHIA BAILEY SHOWS OFF HILARIOUS FAN ART …’Not What I Was Expecting’

Cynthia Bailey proudly showed off some fan art, sharing some kind words for the wanna-be artist … even though they’re certainly no Rembrandt. Read More

SEN. TED CRUZ HIT BY BEER CAN AT ASTROS PARADE… Man Arrested

According to the Houston Police Dept., a 33-year-old man who allegedly threw the beer can was arrested at the scene. Read More

AARON CARTER COPS FOUND CANS OF COMPRESSED AIR AT DEATH SCENE

Aaron Carter was very clearly struggling with an addiction to huffing compressed air, and investigators found evidence of that at the site of his death. Read More

TAKEOFF Big Homegoing Planned, AT ATL’S STATE FARM ARENA

Late Migos rapper Takeoff‘s funeral is set for this coming Friday, and much like his career, the homegoing will be big … going down at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Read More

HOUSTON ASTROS CELEBRATE W.S. WIN W/ 50 CENT’S BOOZE… $388K Worth Of Bubbly!!!

The Houston Astros spared no expense when it came to celebrating their World Series title this weekend … TMZ Sports has learned they popped nearly $400,000 worth of 50 Cent‘s champagne during their postgame party. Read More

POST MALONE OFFICIATES FANS’ WEDDING ONSTAGE… I Declare You 2 Married!!!

Post Malone is going all out for his fans these days, and his latest move might take the wedding cake — yeah, he officiated when 2 fans tied the knot on his stage!!! Read More

KEVIN HART CHECK OUT MY NEW DREAM CAR …I Call It ‘The Dark Knight’

Kevin Hart just added a new car to his already impressive collection … an upgraded 1987 Buick Grand National GNX with a badass nickname. Read More

Daphne Joy Feels “Blessed” By Her “Favorite Person” Diddy After He Praised Yung Miami’s Love On His Knees!

This past weekend Diddy celebrated his 53rd birthday with a celebrity-studded birthday bash. LOVE, his preferred name these days, had everybody there from Jay-Z and Mary J. Blige to Chris Brown, Jermaine Dupri, and even Chrisean Rock! Read More

Pregnant Summer Walker Jokingly Urges Ex-Boyfriend To Secure $200K Sexual Proposal Hours After Revealing She’s Single

Summer Walker seems to be handling her latest break-up with grace and a lil’ bit of humor! On Sunday, the R&B singer shared a video kiki-ing with Lvrd Pharoh, a.k.a. Larry, the father of her unborn child and claimed stepfather of Bubbles. At the center of their joke was an alleged sexual proposal towards Larry worth BIG BUCKS! Read More

Wisconsin Nurse Charged With Amputating Foot From Dying Man Without His Permission To Display It In Family’s Taxidermy Shop

A Wisconsin hospice nurse has ben charged with amputating the frostbitten foot of a dying man without his permission, reportedly in order to display it in her family’s taxidermy shop. Read More

Hazel-E Says Cheating Husband De’von Waller Abused Her & Two-Year-Old Daughter Ava, Wants A Divorce

Former Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Hazel-E asks for prayers as she ends her three-year marriage with De’Von Waller who allegedly cheated while abusing her and their two-year-old daughter. Read More

Cher Reacts To Fans Warning Her About Alexander Edwards’ Cheating History: “I’m In Love Not Blinded By It”

No need to wonder! Cher has revealed that she’s “in love” with Alexander Edwards and she isn’t bothered about him cheating on Amber Rose in the past. Read More

Pieper Lewis: Teenager Who Killed Her Accused Rapist Escapes From Woman’s Facility

After being sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the family of her accused rapist, Pieper Lewis has escaped from custody. Read More

Howard Stern Shares Thoughts on Drake and 21 Savage’s Fake Interview With Him for ‘Her Loss’ Rollout

Howard Stern was impressed with Drake and 21 Savage’s fake Howard Stern Show appearance. Read More

Kevin Hart Opens Up About Being Robbed at Gunpoint as a Kid Alongside His Mom

Kevin Hart has opened up about the time he and his late mother were victims of a robbery at gunpoint. Read More

Kid Cudi Suggests He Might Have Only One More Album in Him

After hinting at his impending retirement from music earlier this year, Kid Cudi has suggested he only has one more album in him. Read More

Lakers Reportedly Have ‘Significant Concerns’ About Trading for Kyrie Irving

Back in June, the Brooklyn Nets granted Kyrie Irving permission to seek sign-and-trade offers from other teams, with the Los Angeles Lakers emerging as the the “most significant threat” to lure the All-Star point guard away from Brooklyn. Read More

Crocs and 7-Eleven Roll Out New Collab Clogs and Sandals

Fans of the popular convenience chain 7-Eleven now have a variety of Crocs options celebrating their beloved institution. Read More

Rihanna Tells Fans ‘Super Bowl Is One Thing, New Music Is Another Thing,’ Explains Why She Hasn’t Shared Son’s Name

Ahead of the Prime Video premiere of Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, Rihanna fans have been given more insight on the inspiration behind the multihyphenate’s plans for her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance next year. Read More

DIDDY BDAY BASH GOES ALL OUT ON SECURITY …After BET Gun Issue

Diddy went above and beyond to make sure his guests were safe at his birthday party … making sure security was on point after a gun issue caused a scene the last time he hosted a shindig. Read More

KYRIE IRVING WON’T LOSE CAREER OVER CONTROVERSY… Dr. J Says

Kyrie Irving will not lose his NBA career over his most recent controversy … so says Julius Erving — who tells TMZ Sports there’s just no way teams won’t give him another chance. Read More

A Boston Doctor Is Behind Bars After Being Arrested in Child Sex-Trafficking Sting, Told Undercover Officer He’s “Just Not In The Mood” To Get Caught

A Boston doctor unknowingly told an undercover officer he’s “just not in the mood to get arrested today” during a federal child sex trafficking sting. Read More

Krispy Kreme Launches New Mini Pie Donuts Just in Time for Thanksgiving

Krispy Kreme’s seasonal mini pie donuts came just in time for Thanksgiving. The dessert company is debuting 16-count mini donuts with four fall festive flavors, including pecan pie, pumpkin pie, lemon crème, and Dutch apple pie. Read More

DaBaby Has A BOGO Offer For An Upcoming Show And Fans Are Clowning Him For It [Photos]

DaBaby’s latest move in an attempt to have a sold-out ticket earned mixed reactions from the public instead. Read More

No More Surgery For You: Dr. Miami Let’s Drake Know What Team He’s On [Video]

Drake is still catching heat from the song “Circo Loco” off his new album Her Loss. It appears Drake made fun of Tory Lanez shooting her, and she called his diss tactics “lame.” Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com