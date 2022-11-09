CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Ohio’s population is decreasing and growing older as household incomes remain lower than the national average aside from Columbus and its neighboring areas, a new report shows.

A majority of Ohio experienced population losses from 2000 to 2020, according to the Greater Ohio Policy Center’s new report, “Ohio + Columbus: A Tale of Two States.” While the state’s population grew by 3%, it decreased by about 1% when excluding Columbus and the surrounding areas.

Outside of central Ohio, cities across the state experienced decreases in people under age 54 and did not experience income growth at the same rate as the nation. In addition, Ohio’s labor force decreased by 91,000 workers while Columbus and its metro gained 215,000 workers.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

The Latest:

Report: Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com