Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: ODD Exercises

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

ODD Exercises for WorkOutWednesdays

EXERCISES- 3 Rounds

1- ONE / 3- THREE / 5- FIVE

*Alternating Lunges (1 pulse, switch legs, 3 pulse, switch legs for 5 pulse)

*Squat to Squat Jump ( 1 squat- hop forward / 3 squat- hop back 3 times / 5 squat- hop forward 5 )

*Wall Squat with hip abduction ( cross leg right n left -once / cross left 3, right 3 / cross right 5, left 5)

*Wall Push-ups ( 1- count toward wall / 3- count toward wall / 5- count toward wall)