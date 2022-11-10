Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: ODD Exercises

CLOSE
Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!
Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.
Be sure to like and subscribe to our social media channels so you never miss an episode!
ODD Exercises for WorkOutWednesdays
EXERCISES- 3 Rounds
1- ONE / 3- THREE / 5- FIVE
*Alternating Lunges (1 pulse, switch legs, 3 pulse, switch legs for 5 pulse)
*Squat to Squat Jump ( 1 squat- hop forward / 3 squat- hop back 3 times / 5 squat- hop forward 5 )
*Wall Squat with hip abduction ( cross leg right n left -once / cross left 3, right 3 / cross right 5, left 5)
*Wall Push-ups ( 1- count toward wall / 3- count toward wall / 5- count toward wall)