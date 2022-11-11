Missing Akron Nursing Home Resident Found Dead Behind Facility

CLOSE

Sad story in Akron.

A missing nursing home resident at The Merriman on Merriman Rd was found deceased in a wooded area behind the facility.

82-year-old Joan L. Meredith first reported missing on Sunday, a full two days before she was finally found. She reportedly had dementia, yet was assumed to have checked out of the center to be with family.

The facility where she was staying, The Merriman, has just two out of a possible five-star rating on Medicare.gov.

Via FOX 8…

In the past three years, the facility has been cited six times during routine health inspections — which is below the state and national averages, however — and three times in infection control inspections. It’s been fined twice in the last three years by the federal government: a $20,000 fine in January 2022 and a $13,000 fine in March 2021.

