Deshaun Watson Is Now Able to Practice With Browns

Deshaun Watson is now clear to practice with the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns signed quarterback Watson to a record-breaking $230 million guaranteed contract this past off-season. During training camp, Watson was handed down an 11-game suspension from the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Watson was accused of inappropriate sexual contact in more than 20 massage therapy sessions. He’s settled 23 of 24 civil cases and two grand juries in Texas decided against pursuing criminal charges.

The Browns fell to 3-6 after getting blown out by the Miami Dolphins yesterday. Watson, a three-time Pro Bowler, is set to return to football against his former team the Houston Texans on December 4th.

Many fans wonder if the Browns season is too far gone to be saved. If that’s proven to be the case, will we truly see Watson at QB for the final six games?