CLOSE

The 10th Annual ‘A Good Thanksgiving’ Turkey Drive is back!

Join the Radio-One Cleveland family at two locations on November 19th!

At 10 a.m. we’ll be at Cleveland College Prep at 4906 Fleet Avenue!

At 2 p.m. we’ll be at Whitney Young School at 17900 Harvard Avenue!

Save the date and come get your turkey from DJ Steph Floss himself!

10th Annual ‘A Good Thanksgiving’ Turkey Drive! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com