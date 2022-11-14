The Bijou Star Files: Dave Chappelle SNL Too Far Or Brilliant?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 14, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
SNL CHAPPELLE TARGETS YE’S ANTISEMITIC RANTS
Dave Chappelle zeroed in on Kanye during his opening monologue Saturday night on ‘SNL,’ explaining why Kanye now wears his chains outside his shirt. Read More
‘A Christmas Story’ House goes up for sale in Cleveland: See the listing
‘It’s a major award!’ And it could be all yours as the legendary Cleveland house at 3159 West 11th Street is now on the market. Read More
FLAVOR FLAV SNAPS ON SPIRIT GATE AGENT!!! Juuust Missed His Flight
Flavor Flav will tell you Spirit Airlines is like 9-1-1 … a total joke, except he’s not laughing after narrowly missing a flight in Las Vegas and losing his cool. Read More
UFC Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson… DEAD AT 38
Anthony “Rumble” Johnson has died … this according to several prominent figures in the MMA community. Read More
MARK CUBAN Bezos And Jay-Z??? THEY’LL BE GREAT NFL OWNERS!!!
The Commanders will be in amazing hands if Daniel Snyder does end up selling the team to Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z … so says Mark Cuban, who tells TMZ Sports the duo would be “great” NFL owners. Read More
18-Year-Old Marsai Martin’s Appearance In Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Is Sparking THESE Debates
Marsai Martin stepped into her modeling bag after landing a spot in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4show! The award-winning actress and producer strutted the runway wearing a printed bodysuit from the brand’s activewear collection. Read More
Lottery Accused Of Systemic Racism After Aggressively Marketing Powerball In Black, Brown And Low Income Communities
Critics are accusing the lottery of “systemic racism” after aggressively marketing itself in poor Black and Brown communities across the country, according to a bombshell CNN report. Read More
Summer Walker’s Ex Lvrd Pharoh Wants A “Homies Only” Shower To Celebrate Their Unborn Baby
Lvrd Pharoh is putting a spin on the traditional baby shower! The artist is seemingly nearing the birth of his first biological child with Summer Walker. And he’s ready to celebrate this milestone with a ‘Dads And Diapers’ baby shower. Read More
Future’s Ex Brittni Mealy Sues To Increase $3,000 Child Support
Rapper Future is back in court over child support thanks to his ex, Brittni Mealy, Read More
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Earns Biggest November Debut Ever With $180 Million
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has scored the biggest November debut ever. Read More
Aaron Carter Died Without a Will, State of California to Decide Who Inherits Estate
The State of California will be responsible for deciding who inherits Aaron Carter’s estate, as the late singer did not have a will established at the time of his death, Read More
Offset, Quavo, Drake, and More Honor Takeoff at Late Rapper’s Memorial Service
Thousands gathered Friday at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena to honor the life and legacy of Takeoff, who was shot and killed in Houston on Nov. 1. Read More
Third Man Indicted in Young Dolph’s Death on First-Degree Murder Charges
As the one-year anniversary of Young Dolph’s death is nearing, a third man has been indicted for the rapper’s murder. Read More
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons Spotted Out Together In NYC [Video]
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have further sparked dating rumors after the pair were spotted out together in NYC over the weekend. Read More
Six Confirmed Dead In Dallas Airshow Crash
Six people were killed when two historic military planes collided mid-air at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow on Saturday afternoon. Read More
Nancy Pelosi Says Attack on Her Husband Proves Voters Are Politically Divided… ‘Has Gone Too Far’
An intruder broke into the family’s California home looking for Nancy but violently attacked her husband with a hammer. Read More
Jenifer Lewis Has A Message For Kanye West: ‘Shut Your F*cking Mouth’ [Video]
Actress Jenifer Lewis has a message for Kanye West: “Shut your f*cking mouth.” Read More
‘RHOA’ Star Alum Porsha Williams And Her Fiancé Simon Goubadia Gets Serious About Tying The Knot And Gets An Official Marriage License
Former ‘RHOA’ star Porsha Williams and her fiancé Simon Goubadia have reportedly obtained an official marriage license. Read More
Nick Cannon Welcomes His 11th Child With Abby De La Rosa
Nick Cannon welcomes his 11th child with Abby De La Rosa! Read More
Pete Davidson Confirms He Has “9-Inches” To Jay Pharoah
Apparently, Pete Davidson’s penis size is a hot topic. It’s been discussed by Kanye West and now the comedian himself who felt the need to confirm his size to Jay Pharoah. Read More
Tiffany Haddish Addresses Her “Haters” That Have Negative Comments About Her: “I Pray For All Of Y’all To Be Happy”
Tiffany Haddish sends a message to commenters who are speaking negatively about her on social media. Read More
Kentucky Town Chooses Mayor With a Coin Toss After Election Ended In Tie
When the mayoral race of a small Kentucky town ended in a tie, city officials decided that a coin toss would determine who would be the true winner. Read More
Cleveland’s Montana Love loses first fight on disqualification to Steve Spark
What started as a fight turned into a brawl resembling a wrestling match Saturday night. But in the end, Montana Love lost his first fight on a sixth-round referee’s disqualification to Australian Steve Spark. Read More
