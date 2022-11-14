The Bijou Star Files: Dave Chappelle SNL Too Far Or Brilliant?

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 14, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

SNL CHAPPELLE TARGETS YE’S ANTISEMITIC RANTS

Dave Chappelle zeroed in on Kanye during his opening monologue Saturday night on ‘SNL,’ explaining why Kanye now wears his chains outside his shirt. Read More

‘A Christmas Story’ House goes up for sale in Cleveland: See the listing

‘It’s a major award!’ And it could be all yours as the legendary Cleveland house at 3159 West 11th Street is now on the market. Read More

FLAVOR FLAV SNAPS ON SPIRIT GATE AGENT!!! Juuust Missed His Flight

Flavor Flav will tell you Spirit Airlines is like 9-1-1 … a total joke, except he’s not laughing after narrowly missing a flight in Las Vegas and losing his cool. Read More

UFC Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson… DEAD AT 38

Anthony “Rumble” Johnson has died … this according to several prominent figures in the MMA community. Read More

MARK CUBAN Bezos And Jay-Z??? THEY’LL BE GREAT NFL OWNERS!!!

The Commanders will be in amazing hands if Daniel Snyder does end up selling the team to Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z … so says Mark Cuban, who tells TMZ Sports the duo would be “great” NFL owners. Read More

18-Year-Old Marsai Martin’s Appearance In Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Is Sparking THESE Debates

Marsai Martin stepped into her modeling bag after landing a spot in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4show! The award-winning actress and producer strutted the runway wearing a printed bodysuit from the brand’s activewear collection. Read More

Lottery Accused Of Systemic Racism After Aggressively Marketing Powerball In Black, Brown And Low Income Communities

Critics are accusing the lottery of “systemic racism” after aggressively marketing itself in poor Black and Brown communities across the country, according to a bombshell CNN report. Read More

Summer Walker’s Ex Lvrd Pharoh Wants A “Homies Only” Shower To Celebrate Their Unborn Baby

Lvrd Pharoh is putting a spin on the traditional baby shower! The artist is seemingly nearing the birth of his first biological child with Summer Walker. And he’s ready to celebrate this milestone with a ‘Dads And Diapers’ baby shower. Read More

Future’s Ex Brittni Mealy Sues To Increase $3,000 Child Support

Rapper Future is back in court over child support thanks to his ex, Brittni Mealy, Read More

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Earns Biggest November Debut Ever With $180 Million

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has scored the biggest November debut ever. Read More

Aaron Carter Died Without a Will, State of California to Decide Who Inherits Estate

The State of California will be responsible for deciding who inherits Aaron Carter’s estate, as the late singer did not have a will established at the time of his death, Read More

Offset, Quavo, Drake, and More Honor Takeoff at Late Rapper’s Memorial Service

Thousands gathered Friday at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena to honor the life and legacy of Takeoff, who was shot and killed in Houston on Nov. 1. Read More

Third Man Indicted in Young Dolph’s Death on First-Degree Murder Charges

As the one-year anniversary of Young Dolph’s death is nearing, a third man has been indicted for the rapper’s murder. Read More

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons Spotted Out Together In NYC [Video]

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have further sparked dating rumors after the pair were spotted out together in NYC over the weekend. Read More

Six Confirmed Dead In Dallas Airshow Crash

Six people were killed when two historic military planes collided mid-air at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow on Saturday afternoon. Read More

Nancy Pelosi Says Attack on Her Husband Proves Voters Are Politically Divided… ‘Has Gone Too Far’

An intruder broke into the family’s California home looking for Nancy but violently attacked her husband with a hammer. Read More

Jenifer Lewis Has A Message For Kanye West: ‘Shut Your F*cking Mouth’ [Video]

Actress Jenifer Lewis has a message for Kanye West: “Shut your f*cking mouth.” Read More

‘RHOA’ Star Alum Porsha Williams And Her Fiancé Simon Goubadia Gets Serious About Tying The Knot And Gets An Official Marriage License

Former ‘RHOA’ star Porsha Williams and her fiancé Simon Goubadia have reportedly obtained an official marriage license. Read More

Nick Cannon Welcomes His 11th Child With Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon welcomes his 11th child with Abby De La Rosa! Read More

Pete Davidson Confirms He Has “9-Inches” To Jay Pharoah

Apparently, Pete Davidson’s penis size is a hot topic. It’s been discussed by Kanye West and now the comedian himself who felt the need to confirm his size to Jay Pharoah. Read More

Tiffany Haddish Addresses Her “Haters” That Have Negative Comments About Her: “I Pray For All Of Y’all To Be Happy”

Tiffany Haddish sends a message to commenters who are speaking negatively about her on social media. Read More

Kentucky Town Chooses Mayor With a Coin Toss After Election Ended In Tie

When the mayoral race of a small Kentucky town ended in a tie, city officials decided that a coin toss would determine who would be the true winner. Read More

Cleveland’s Montana Love loses first fight on disqualification to Steve Spark

What started as a fight turned into a brawl resembling a wrestling match Saturday night. But in the end, Montana Love lost his first fight on a sixth-round referee’s disqualification to Australian Steve Spark. Read More

