The Bijou Star Files: Teachers Moonlighting On OnlyFans

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 15, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Fired Arizona Middle School Teacher Blames Low Salary For Filming OnlyFans Porn Videos With Husband In Her Classroom

An eighth-grade teacher in Arizona and her husband were both fired from their school jobs after recording explicit OnlyFans videos in her classroom, which she says was necessary to supplement their low salaries. Read More

MEGAN THEE STALLION MY LABEL TRIED TO SCREW WITH AMA NOM …So, I Got Judge’s Help!!!

Megan Thee Stallion isn’t letting anyone screw up her shot at an American Music Award — not even her own label, and a Texas judge is backing her up by granting a restraining order. Read More

YASIEL PUIG FACING JAIL TIME… For Lying To Feds During Illegal Gambling Probe

Former MLB superstar Yasiel Puig is facing up to five years in prison … after he agreed to plead guilty to lying to the feds during their investigation of an illegal gambling ring. Read More

JAY LENO SERIOUSLY BURNED IN CAR FIRE

Jay Leno tells TMZ … “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.” Read More

ODELL BECKHAM JR. SUES NIKE… You Screwed Me Out Of Millions!

Odell Beckham Jr. is suing Nike … the NFL superstar claims the Swoosh swindled him out of millions of dollars by suppressing sales of sneakers that would’ve triggered a contract extension. Read More

UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA THREE FOOTBALL PLAYERS SHOT & KILLED ON CAMPUS… Former RB Named Suspect

Virginia head coach Tony Elliott just released a statement on the tragedy … saying, “I cannot find the words to express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling today after the tragic events last night that resulted in the deaths of Lavel, D’Sean and Devin, and the others who were injured.” Read More

ANNE HECHE ESTATE SUED OVER FIERY CAR CRASH …My House is Destroyed!!!

Anne Heche‘s fiery car crash into a Los Angeles home almost killed the woman who lived there with her pets, and now they don’t have a home … according to a new lawsuit. Read More

ROBERTA FLACK ANNOUNCES ALS DIAGNOSIS …No Longer Able to Sing

Roberta Flack says she has ALS … and, sadly, she says that means she won’t be performing her classic hits anymore. Read More

LARSA PIPPEN, MARCUS JORDAN PDA-PACKED MIAMI BEACH TRIP… Yeah, We’re Dating

TMZ Sports is told Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are, in fact, dating … and their relationship turned romantic around a month ago. Read More

100-YEAR-OLD MAN HAPPY BDAY DAD, ENJOY THE STRIPPERS!!!

A father in Texas has a daughter who truly loves him … because she took him to see some strippers to celebrate a century on Earth. Read More

JOHN ANISTON ‘DAYS OF OUR LIVES’ STAR DEAD AT 89

John Aniston, the award-winning soap opera star and Jennifer Aniston‘s dad, has died … she announced it Monday morning. Read More

JEFF BEZOS & ‘PARTNER’ LAUREN Dolly Parton’s So Awesome… WE’RE GIVING HER $100M!!!

Jeff Bezos is handing off a HUGE chunk of his cash to Dolly Parton … and he’s doing so with Lauren Sanchez right by his side — and ICYMI, she’s not his GF, she’s his partner. Read More

ELON MUSK BEAMS INTO BUSINESS CONFERENCE …Immersed In Darkness And Burning Candles

The life of Elon Musk is so strange … even he is perplexed by it, and obviously amused!! Read More

MIKE PENCE EMOTIONAL OVER TRUMP’S JAN 6 ‘COURAGE’ TWEET

Mike Pence says Donald Trump‘s characterization of him as a coward on January 6th was reckless and made him angry … and he got emotional talking about it. Read More

MACKENZIE SCOTT HUGE DONATION TO COLUMBUS SCHOOLS… Helping Minority Students Excel

MacKenzie Scott’s $2.5M donation to an Ohio high school — which largely serves minority students — is being put to good use, by giving the high schoolers a big jumpstart on their college credits. Read More

Bobby Shmurda Reveals He Was Sent To Solitary For Receiving Fellatio During A Prison Visit

Bobby Shmurda recently dropped a lil’ prison tale on Drink Champs, leaving fans in stitches over his storytelling! Read More

Six Times African-Americans Won The Lottery And Their Cautionary Tales Of Overnight Fortune

Winning the lottery should always be a joyous occasion. Still, for many African-American winners, it has led to more harm than good – with several even losing their life over their winnings. Read More

Dave Chappelle’s ‘SNL’ Monologue Criticized by Anti-Defamation League CEO

Dave Chappelle’s opening monologue on Saturday Night Live has been accused of normalizing anti-Semitism. Read More

TSA Undergoing Additional Training After Passenger is Let on Plane with Two Box Cutters

After a man was let on an airplane with two boxcutters, it raised the question– how? Now, the Transportation Security Admission is committing to additional training to avoid other safety risks. Read More

Tom Brady Says He Has “Zero” Regrets About Coming Out of Retirement Amid Divorce From Gisele Bundchen: “I Don’t Really Regret Those Types Of Things”

QB Tom Brady is making it clear that he does not regret un-retiring from the NFL. Read More

Holy Ears: Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield Team Up for Ear-Shaped Edibles Line

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield will be partnering to destigmatize cannabis. Read More

Democrats Pick Up Governor Seats in Midterm Elections, Creating Nearly Even Party Split

Democrats can breathe a major sign of relief coming out of the 2022 midterm elections, as the party fended off a red wave that polling — and history — warned was imminent. Read More

Michelle Obama Reveals Malia and Sasha Are Sharing a Home in Los Angeles

Michelle Obama has revealed her daughters, Sasha and Malia Obama, are now living together in Los Angeles. Read More

World Population to Reach 8 Billion People This Week, United Nations Projects

The United Nations is projecting that the world’s population will hit eight billion on Tuesday, and even has a countdown set up on its website to mark the occasion. Read More

Beyoncé Is Rihanna’s Dream Model For A Future ‘Savage X Fenty’ Show

The superstar revealed the dream A-lister she wants to model in her show. Read More

Yung Miami Spoiled With A Bunch Of Flowers Amid Diddy Split Rumors [Photos]

City Girls trap rapper Yung Miami was ‘in tears’ as she showed off her all-beige living room filled with expensive red rose bouquets on Sunday. Read More

Pastor Dwayne Dawkins Breaks His Silence About Bisexual Sex Tape Scandal With Male ‘Sneaky Link’ [Video]

Pastor Dwayne Dawkins is speaking out for the first time since a sex tape of him and his male “sneaky link” (his words, not ours) went viral. Read More

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Kaavia Turns 4 With ‘Encanto’-Themed Birthday Party [Video]

We don’t talk about Bruno, but we can talk about how Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade’s daughter Kaavia James Union Wade celebrated her fourth birthday at a party that was both fantastical and magical. The theme: Disney’s Encanto. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com