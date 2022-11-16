The Bijou Star Files: Fact-Checking Trump’s 2024 Run Speech

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

November 16, 2022:

Fact-checking Trump’s 2024 announcement speech

Former President Donald Trump began his 2024 presidential campaign just as he ended his presidency in 2021: with a whole lot of inaccuracy. Read More

D.L. HUGHLEY TRUMP’S GONNA LOSE ANOTHER ELECTION …GOP Is Full Of Cowards!!!

D.L. Hughley says Donald Trump is well on his way to losing yet another election, all while destroying the Republican party in the process. Read More

BLUEFACE ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER

In the footage, you see Blueface and his GF sitting on a bench looking at their phones when all of a sudden a swarm of undercover officers run over and grab him and throw him against a wall. Read More

DENISE RICHARDS ROAD RAGE INCIDENT ENDS IN GUNFIRE …Truck Carrying Actress Takes Fire

Denise Richards was in a life-threatening situation Monday, when a road rage incident erupted in gunfire. Read More

DARLENE LOVE PASSING ON ‘QUEEN OF CHRISTMAS’ …No One Should Have the Trademark!!!

Darlene Love won’t be assuming the title of “Queen of Christmas” after Mariah Carey lost her bid to trademark the phrase, because she’s got a problem with anyone doing it! Read More

MARIAH CAREY NOT THE ‘QUEEN OF CHRISTMAS’ …When It Comes To Trademark

Mariah Carey won’t be getting everything she wants for Christmas this year … her attempt to trademark the phrase “Queen of Christmas” was just rejected, TMZ has learned. Read More

OFFSET BREAKS SILENCE ON TAKEOFF’S DEATH… ‘Feels Like A Nightmare’

Offset is breaking his silence on the death of Takeoff … saying the pain he’s left with after his cousin and groupmate’s murder is “unbearable.” Read More

ANTONIO BROWN SHARES 2021 TEXT FROM TOM BRADY… ‘Demonstrating Poor Decisions’

Tom Brady was deeply concerned with Antonio Brown‘s decision-making well before his shirtless exit from the NFL … with the controversial receiver going public with a passionate text from his former teammate in May 2021. Read More

CASEY ANTHONY BLAMES FATHER FOR DAUGHTER’S DEATH… Claims He Staged It All

Casey Anthony blames her father for the death of her daughter, Caylee — going further than what she’d alleged about him in court … now reportedly linking him directly to the act. Read More

ALLEGED UVA GUNMAN CHRIS JONES JR. COMPLAINED OF BULLYING BEFORE SHOOTING… Father Says

Christopher Jones Jr. — the ex-University of Virginia football player who’s been accused of murdering three current members of the Cavaliers team — had complained of bullying before the shooting, this according to Jones Jr.’s father. Read More

KYRIE IRVING BARNES & NOBLE PULLS ‘HEBREWS TO NEGROES’ BOOK… Amid Backlash

Barnes & Noble has pulled the controversial book “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America” off its shelves … while Kyrie Irving continues to face backlash for promoting it. Read More

TIM HARDAWAY MAKES RAPE COMMENT DURING BROADCAST… Issues Apology

Tim Hardaway was forced to issue an apology on Monday night … after he disturbingly compared a player’s rough defense to rape during the middle of a Warriors game. Read More

NENE LEAKES BF FILES TO DIVORCE WIFE …Who Sued Over Relationship

NeNe Leakes‘ boyfriend is looking to close the book on his marriage … all while his estranged wife remains embroiled in a lawsuit with his current girlfriend. Read More

GRAMMYs 2023: Beyoncé & Kendrick Lamar Dominate, GloRilla Lands First Nomination, Nicki Minaj Not Listed And MORE!

The 2023 GRAMMYs are less than three months away, and the Recording Academy is preparing fans for what’s to come! The full list of nominations is out, with Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar leading the pack and first-time nominations for a few, including GloRilla. Read More

Jarrett Hobbs’ Attorney Wants Officers Who “Mercilessly” Beat His Client Investigated: “This Video Is Undeniable”

A Black man was “mercilessly” beaten in his cell by officers at the Camden County Detention Center, with the entire assault caught on video. Now, his attorney is now calling for a criminal investigation of the officers involved. Read More

‘EMPIRE’ STAR BRYSHERE GRAY ARRESTED AFTER WOMAN CLAIMS ABUSE

Former “Empire” star Bryshere Gray has been cuffed once again — this time for allegedly violating his probation … after pleading guilty last year to aggravated assault. Read More

JIMMY JOHNSON COWBOYS ‘NEED ANOTHER RECEIVER’… ‘Might’ Get Odell!!!

Keep your fingers crossed, Dallas fans … according to Jimmy Johnson, the Cowboys could very well end up getting Odell Beckham Jr.! Read More

Fat Joe Speaks on 50 Cent Tension at VMA’s That Ended Up Costing Him $20 Million

Fat Joe has shed light on a tense moment at the 2005 MTV VMA’s involving 50 Cent, who he had been feuding with Read More

Six Airlines Ordered to Issue $622 Million in Refunds to Passengers Following the Covid-19 Pandemic

On Monday, the U.S. Transportation Department announced that six airlines were fined $7.25 million in penalties and will be refunding passengers $622 million over flight cancellations and other disruptions, as the agency vows to enforce consumer protection laws. Read More

Texas Teacher Who Told Producer Southside’s Son He Was Racist Has Been Fired

The Texas teacher who told the son of producer Southside that he was racist has lost his job. Read More

Nas Seemingly Responds To 21 Savage’s ‘Not Relevant’ Comment With IG Post

Nas kept it grown after a bit of a social media frenzy. Fans of the Queens rapper were upset after hearing 21 Savage say Nas was no longer relevant in today’s music scene. Read More

Lebron James’ SpringHill Company To Produce Nipsey Hussle Docuseries [Video]

Nipsey Hussle’s life story is set to be told in a new docuseries. Read More

Madonna Called For The ‘Bullying’ To Stop After 50 Cent Posted About Her Yet Again [Photos]

Madonna is one of the most beloved pop stars of her generation and of all time, but she seems to be facing a bullying problem right now, so much so that she’s taken to social media to share a message about it. Read More

Kerry Washington Reveals She Once Stored Breastmilk In The White House Fridge While Partying w/ Former President Barack Obama

Looks like motherhood won’t stop Kerry Washington from enjoying a good party! The TV star recently revealed to fellow actress Jennifer Hudson that she once stored her breastmilk in The White House fridge so she could keep partying. Read More

Update: Xzibit Tells Estranged Wife To Get A Job After She Sued Him For Allegedly Breaking Oral Commitment To Provide Lifelong Financial Support

Xzibit wants his estranged wife to stop watching his pockets and go clock in somewhere. Read More

