The Bijou Star Files: Nancy Pelosi Says Its Been Real, I’m Out

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 18, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

NANCY PELOSI I’M LEAVING DEMOCRATIC LEADERSHIP …Time For Next Generation

Nancy Pelosi is stepping back from leading her party in the House of Representatives … she says she will NOT seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress. Read More

AARON JUDGE 62ND HR BALL HITTING AUCTION After Fan Rejected $3M Offer

Aaron Judge‘s 62nd home run ball could be yours — the record-setting baseball is about to hit the auction block — after the fan who caught the historic piece of memorabilia turned down a whopping $3 million offer! Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN POSTS SEXY SKIMS LINGERIE PICS As Pete Hangs With Emily R.

Pete Davidson might’ve been busy hanging out with Emily Ratajkowski, but Kim Kardashian had no problem reminding the world just how hot she is with a series of lingerie pics … showing off her billion-dollar SKIMS brand in the process. Read More

German Man Rewarded With Measly Six Bags Of Candy After Returning $4.8 Million Check To Haribo

A German man’s good deed in returning a $4.8 million check to the candy company Haribo was “rewarded” with a mere box of gummy bears. Read More

State To Reportedly Call 300 Witnesses During Young Thug RICO Trial—Could Require Months Of Testimony

The state of Georgia says it will be calling 300 witnesses during Young Thug and Gunna‘s RICO trial, which will likely require months of testimony, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Read More

Cynthia Bailey Is NOT “Coming Home” To Ex-Husband Peter Thomas Despite Suggestive Post

Let her be clear–Cynthia Bailey is not taking another spin on the Peter Thomas block. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shut down those talks in an exclusive conversation with The Shade Room. Read More

Tia Mowry Sees Marriage To Cory Hardrict As “A Success” Despite Divorce

Tia Mowry has been an open book since filing for divorce from Cory Hardrict in early October. Though she’s in the aftermath of ending a 14-year marriage, Mowry has already said she’s at peace. Read More

How Fans Are Honoring Young Dolph On The 1-Year Anniversary Of His Passing

Young Dolph was tragically gunned down in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, one year ago today, and people from all over are paying tribute to the “RNB” rapper on what has become known as “Dolph Day.” Read More

Woman Files For Divorce After Mother-In-Law Reveals Her Son’s Ex-Wife And Kids

A man’s lie ruined his marriage, and his wife’s divorce announcement now has social media in a chokehold! The wife, Chioma Jasmine Okafor, poured her pain into an Instagram post after finding out the love of her life was keeping at least four skeletons in his closet–an ex-wife and three kids. Read More

Darrell Brooks Receives Six Life Sentences And 700 Additional Years In Prison For Waukesha Christmas Day Parade Attack

Darrell Brooks officially received six life sentences on top of 700 years in prison on Wednesday after being found guilty of driving a car into a Christmas parade crowd and claiming six lives and wounding dozens. Read More

Future Says Getting Married Is ‘One of My Dreams,’ Talks Wanting to Become a Billionaire

Future might be crowned the “toxic king” by many of his fans, but he’s reiterated that he would eventually like to settle down. Read More

FBI Now Investigating the Death of Shanquella Robinson as a “Criminal Matter”

The FBI has joined the investigation into the shocking death of Shanquella Robinson, who was found murdered in a Mexican villa while on vacation. Read More

Frontier’s All-You-Can-Fly Passes Start at $599

On Wednesday, Frontier Airlines announced the pricing of its all-you-can-fly pass, which will start at $599 for the first year and auto-renew at $1,999 if you don’t cancel it in time. Read More

Twitter Reacts To CNN Banning Anchors From Drinking Alcoholic Beverages During Its New Year’s Eve Special

CNN has revealed that anchors will no longer be allowed to drink alcoholic beverages during its annual New Year’s Eve special. Read More

Larsa Pippen Not ‘Exclusively’ Dating Marcus Jordan After Viral ‘Cheating’ Video

Larsa Pippen doesn’t care about that circulating video of Marcus Jordan “cheating” on her because they aren’t exclusively dating. Read More

Diddy Honors Kim Porter In Emotional Post [Photo + Video]

Diddy has been candid about his grieving process since losing Kim Porter. The Bad Boy executive honored his love in his BET Awards speech. Read More

Ex-Billionaire Kanye West Forced To Halt Construction On Malibu Beach House After Losing Adidas Partnership

Kanye West’s fallout due to his anti-Semitic and “White Lives Matter” scandals really did a number on his finance. Read More

Kelly Rowland Promptly Gathers Peter Rosenberg For Calling Her Second Fiddle To Beyoncé [Video]

Social media users are giving Kelly Rowland her flowers after the award-winning songstress politely checked a radio show host. Read More

Lala And Carmelo Anthony’s Son Kiyan Receives Basketball Scholarship From Syracuse University [Photos]

Kiyan Anthony, son of former NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony and media personality LaLa, has received offers from Memphis, George Mason, Bryant, and Manhattan, but it’s his offer from Syracuse — the same school his father, Carmelo Anthony, played at that the four-star recruit Kiyan tweeted was a blessing. Read More

Lizzo Surprises Poet With Dress After Request for 2022 Emmys Gown on TikTok [Video]

Last month, Atlanta-based poet Aurielle Marie posted a TikTok video asking Lizzo if she could borrow one of her previous award show dresses for an upcoming event. Read More

LaTocha Scott Addresses Xscape Dress Drama After Claiming Kandi Burruss Blocks Her On IG [Photos

One of the ladies from XSCAPE was noticeably different from the other ladies on the blue carpet at BET’s Soul Train Awards. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com