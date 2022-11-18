CLOSE

Sabrina Elba was a sight for sore years at GQ’s Men of the Year awards in London. The model and entrepreneur donned a show-stopping Gucci look that left jaws dragging down the red carpet.

Stylist Shaquille Ross-Williams crafted the impeccable look. Elba wore a black jumpsuit with a deep v-neckline, strategically covering her bust area. She partnered the look with strappy black sandals, lace opera gloves, and a pearl choker necklace.

The jumpsuit was stunning, but can we get into this glam? Celebrity makeup artist Valeria Ferreira created a flawless soft-glam look on Elba’s face and celebrity hairstylist Rio Sreedharan styled the model’s hair in a bun the featured blunt side bangs. The duo

Elba didn’t stop there. The fashionista took to Instagram to show off another top-notch look from her eventful evening.

Not only did she switch up her side bangs and bun for a chic chestnut-colored shoulder-length bob with bangs, but she also traded in her busty jumpsuit for a figure-hugging dress that put her curves on display. We are obsessed with this woman and her daring style choices. She can do no wrong! What do you think? Are you loving her look?

Sabrina Elba Stuns In Gucci At The GQ Men Of The Year Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com