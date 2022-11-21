CLOSE

Black Panther still holds number 1 at the box office. Lupita Nyong’o recently just shared how she learned how to swim and her underwater training on her Instagram. Also, the AMAs were this weekend and there’s been drama surrounding Chris Brown’s performance. His performance got canceled but he also when he won an award, the crowd decided to boo him.

Da Brat has all the details on this situation and what Kelly Rowland had to say.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Kelly Rowland Defends Chris Brown At The AMAs! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com