Same Man Robs Cleveland Burger King Twice

An unknown man robbed a local Burger King on two separate occasions. Police are still searching for the armed suspect.

Both robberies occurred around 6 am at the Burger King at 11002 Lorain Rd. Each time the suspect forced an employee to open a safe at gunpoint.

The suspect then fled north on West 110th Street after both robberies, police said.

Police said the man is possibly in his early 20’s, is about 6 feet fall and weighs around 150-160 pounds. He might also have light-colored tattoos on his hands.

If you have any information regarding either of these incidents please contact Cleveland police.

