The Bijou Star Files: Kelly Rowland Preached A Word On Grace

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 22, 2022:

KELLY ROWLAND CHRIS BROWN DESERVES GRACE, FORGIVENESS

Kelly Rowland says it’s beyond time for the public to treat Chris Brown the same as anyone else who royally screws up — and, yes, she believes that includes forgiving him for beating Rihanna. Read More

COLORADO SHOOTING DRAG QUEEN STOMPED GUNMAN WITH HEELS …During LGBTQ Club Shooting

A drag queen is one of the heroes who saved an untold number of lives after a gunman opened fire at a Colorado gay nightclub … stomping on the gunman with her high heels. Read More

SINBAD 2 YEARS SINCE STROKE …Family Says He’s Still Learning to Walk

Sinbad suffered a life-changing stroke 2 years ago … and in the first update since his medical emergency, the star’s family says he’s got a long road ahead of him on the way to recovery. Read More

JAY LENO’S BURN ACCIDENT Released from Hospital …SURFACES WITH SCARRING ON FACE

Jay Leno has been released from the hospital after suffering severe burns following a gasoline garage accident — and you can already tell how badly he was hurt. Read More

KANYE WEST SKIPS OUT ON DIVORCE DEPOSITION… Gets One More Chance Before Trial Date

Kanye West continues to be anything but cooperative in his divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian, blowing off a recently scheduled deposition … and now he’s got one more shot to get it right. Read More

TOP QB RECRUIT MARCUS STOKES Raps N-Word In Video …LOSES FLORIDA SCHOLARSHIP OFFER

One of the best high school football players in the country had his Florida scholarship offer pulled this weekend … after he was seen on video rapping the n-word. Read More

U. OF IDAHO MURDERS NEARBY DOG SKINNED… Weeks Before Student Killings

A couple living in the area where the University of Idaho student slaughter says their dog was brutally killed — skinned from head to tail — just weeks before the 4 students were massacred. Read More

Morgan Freeman Receives Backlash For Taking Part In 2022 Qatar World Cup Opening Ceremony Despite Human Rights Issues

Morgan Freeman is being slammed by fans for participating in this year’s Qatar World Cup opening ceremony on Sunday, and even narrated the opening segment in the Middle Eastern country, which stands accused of continuous human rights violations. Read More

Zoë Kravitz Dishes On Ditching Dozens Of Tattoos After Turning 30— ‘I Don’t Need This On My Body’

At only 33 years old, Zoë Kravitz is already reflecting on how her perspectives have shifted at this point in her life. Read More

Arizona Elections Official Moved to ‘Undisclosed Location’ Following Threats on Social Media

Maricopa County, Arizona elections official Bill Gates has been moved to an “undisclosed location” due to safety concerns following social media threats, Read More

DaBaby Claims He’s on Same Level as Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And J. Cole

DaBaby isn’t shy when it comes to boasting about his rapping ability. Read More

Julia Fox Says She Was ‘Delusional’ for Thinking She Could ‘Help’ Kanye West During Relationship

Julia Fox, who recently starred in a KNWLS campaign shot by Elizaveta Porodina, says she was “delusional” about being able to help the artist formerly known as Kanye West during their brief relationship. Read More

50 Cent Reacts to Alleged Penis Enhancement Case Getting Trial Date

50 Cent has offered his response after his lawsuit against a plastic surgeon over penis enhancement rumors has received a trial date. Read More

Laurence Fishburne Opens Up About Seeking Therapy After Being Physically Abusive To His First Wife

Actor Laurence Fishburne recently opened up about getting therapy after being physically abusive with his first wife. Read More

Mother of Four Reportedly Killed by Ex-Girlfriend Months After Filing A Restraining Order Against Her

A mother of four was reportedly murdered by her ex-girlfriend in Atlanta, Georgia earlier this week. Read More

Donald Trump Snubs Twitter & Promotes Truth Social Upon Elon Musk Restoring His Account: ‘I Don’t See Me Going Back’

After Twitter’s head honcho Elon Musk restored former President Donald Trump’s account, the former Prez began trending immediately and his followers skyrocketed. But, now Trump’s snubbing Twitter and promoting his app Truth Social instead. Read More

Todd and Julie Chrisley Sentenced to 12 and 7 Years, Respectively, in Federal Bank Fraud and Tax Evasion Case

Reality tv stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced Monday in the federal bank fraud and tax evasion case. Read More

August Alsina Seemingly Comes Out, Introduces His Boyfriend to the World on ‘The Surreal Life’ [Video]

August Alsina came out to the world in a big way. Read More

Here’s Why Chris Brown’s Michael Jackson Tribute Performance Got Canceled by the American Music Awards

Chris Brown says his ‘American Music Awards’ Michael Jackson tribute performance got canceled at the last minute without explanation — and now we have some idea as to what actually happened behind the scenes. Read More

State of Israel Publicly Rejects Kanye West’s Use of ‘Shalom’ by Quoting Taylor Swift

The State of Israel is not here for Kanye West’s return to Twitter. Read More

Kanye West Announces He’s Running For President In 2024 [Photos + Video]

Kanye West said he’s planning a 2024 presidential run and has tapped far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos in a video posted to Twitter Sunday. Read More

GloRilla Was Distraught To Learn That Ham Is Pork, And Now Doesn’t Know What To Do For Thanksgiving [Photo]

GloRilla has shared — at the risk of being ridiculed — a recent discovery that she believes threatens the fate of her Thanksgiving dinner.Read More

Celtics Player Jaylen Brown Clarifies Tweet Seemingly Supporting Black Hebrew Israelites Outside Barclays Center Amid Kyrie Irving’s Return: I Thought It Was A Known Fraternity, The Omega Psi Phi Showing Support

Jaylen Brown had to elaborate after he was seemingly in support of the large group of Black Hebrew Israelites that formed outside of the Barclays Center to support Kyrie Irving amid his return to the Brooklyn Nets. Read More

KOBE BRYANT’S DAUGHTER NATALIA GUN-OBSESSED STALKER IS TERRIFYING ME Seeks Court-Ordered Protection

Kobe Bryant‘s 19-year-old daughter is scared, and so is the LAPD … they say a stalker with a criminal history involving guns has been doing everything he can to find her. Read More

