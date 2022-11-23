The Bijou Star Files: Herschel Walker Election Vs. Erection

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 23, 2022:

Herschel Walker’s ‘Erection’ Remark Sparks Torrent of Memes, Jokes

Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker has been mocked online after claiming “this erection is about the people,” Read More

Herschel Walker Abortion Accuser Releases New Evidence, Including Voice Messages: ‘I Am Telling the Truth’

The second woman to accuse Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker of pushing her to get an abortion is offering new evidence to support her claim after he said she was lying. Read More

KANYE WEST ALLEGEDLY SHOWED NUDE KIM PICS TO ADIDAS STAFFERS

Kanye West paraded nude photos of Kim Kardashian around the Adidas offices to staffers … this according to former employees themselves. Read More

Tamar Braxton Comments on August Alsina Seemingly Coming Out, Says ‘Love Wins…My Brother Is Free’

Tamar Braxton, August’s friend and fellow ‘The Surreal Life’ housemate, reacted to August’s public declaration in a big way. Read More

CARDS ASST. FIRED FOR GROPING WOMAN … Before Mexico City Game

The Arizona Cardinals reportedly fired their offensive line coach/running game coordinator for groping a woman in Mexico City … just hours before the team played against the 49ers. Read More

ANTONIO BROWN POSTS FAKE GISELE NUDE PHOTO Amid Bizarre TB12 Beef

Antonio Brown is continuing to cross the line in his feud with Tom Brady — this time, he posted a clearly photoshopped nude pic of Gisele Bündchen on social media. Read More

Larsa Pippen Claims She Didn’t Know Marcus Jordan Or His Family While Married To Scottie Pippen

Larsa Pippen is clearing a narrative attached to her romance with Marcus Jordan. The former wife of Scottie Pippen claims Marcus is a newcomer in her life amid online suggestions that she knew him as a child. Read More

Erica Mena Says It’s Weird Safaree Samuels Made Her “A Single Mother Twice” Knowing Her Past

Erica Mena is past, believing she and Safaree Samuels will ever be. That much is “obvious,” the Love & Hip Hop star said at the Atlanta reunion show, which aired on Monday. But she also shared how little she believes Safaree cared for her during pregnancy. Read More

