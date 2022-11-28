Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ Gun Violence Doesn’t Take a Holiday — Shanquella Robinson — Correctional Officers Attacking Inmate

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, November 28th, 2022.

1. Gun Violence Doesn’t Take a Holiday

What You Need to Know:

The 607th mass shooting in the U.S. this year occurred Tuesday night at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, VA, allegedly carried out by a store employee. Authorities looked for answers over the Thanksgiving holiday following the shooting deaths of six employees, before the presumed shooter, Andre Bing, took his own life. The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and the FBI conducted a search of the home of the 31-year-old African American who worked as a Walmart manager.

Investigators found a mobile phone containing a message, entitled, “Death note.” Authorities released the letter, which stated the man’s intentions to carry out the deadly assault. In the body of the rambling missive, he described the rage and paranoia he felt toward the employees he named. Bing added he felt they harassed, conspired against, and laughed at him.

2. Mexico Wants American Woman to Face Charges in Shanquella Robinson’s Death

What You Need to Know:

Mexican prosecutors issued an arrest warrant as they seek to extradite a suspect to Mexico in the death of Shanquella Robinson, in Mexico one month ago. The African American woman was killed on a Cabo San Lucas property while on vacation with college friends. The 25-year-old woman went to Mexico with a group of six people on October 28. Less than 24 hours later, her family said the friends returned to the U.S. and announced Shanquella’s death. Her mother said she was told the cause of death was alcohol poisoning.

3. After a Year, Omicron Still Driving COVID Surges and Worries

What You Need to Know:

A year after omicron began its assault on humanity, the ever-morphing coronavirus mutant drove COVID-19 case counts higher in many places just as Americans gathered for Thanksgiving. It was a prelude to a wave that experts expect to soon wash over the U.S.

Phoenix-area emergency physician Dr. Nicholas Vasquez said his hospital admitted a growing number of chronically ill people and nursing home residents with severe COVID-19 this month.

“It’s been quite a while since we needed to have COVID wards,” he said. “It’s making a clear comeback.”

4. Footage of Correctional Officers Attacking Inmate Sparks Investigation

WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE

What You Need to Know:

Security footage from the Camden County Detention Center in Georgia has gone viral after revealing a disturbing attack on an inmate by correctional officers on September 3.

Jarrett Hobbs, a 41-year-old Black man, is seen standing in a holding cell when an officer enters and grabs him by the neck. Four more officers entered, with one punching Hobbs in the back of the neck before the others joined in. What initiated the assault was unclear.

According to a statement from Civil Rights Attorney Harry Daniels, Hobbs was “suffering a psychological episode” and requested protective confinement. Hobbs’ injuries included a chipped tooth and swelling, and one of his locks was also pulled out of his head. Although he complained of his injuries, Hobbs didn’t receive medical attention, was placed in solitary confinement for about two weeks, and was later charged with assault and battery against a police officer.

5. Ministry Monday: Bethlehem

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY WILLIE MCIVER

What You Need to Know:

The main significance of Bethlehem is that it is known as the birthplace of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. But what is the actual meaning of Bethlehem? In Hebrew, the name is pronounced: “Beit-Lehem.” “Belt” means “house” and “Lechem” means “bread.” Put it together and you get “House Of Bread.”

Jesus references himself as being the bread of life in John 6:35;48. Also, He says in John 6:51, “I am the manna that came down out of Heaven.” He broke bread and gave it to His disciples, saying “Take, eat; this is My body.”

So as you can see throughout the Bible…bread/house of bread/Bethlehem has a lot of symbolic ties to Jesus. Bethlehem is also known as the City of David. It’s an extremely old city and was first mentioned in the book of Genesis. It is where David was born and the place where he was crowned King. It is through King David’s lineage that Jesus was born. Under the leadership of King David, Bethlehem became a Dynasty. After his rule, the importance of Bethlehem began to diminish.

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ Gun Violence Doesn’t Take a Holiday — Shanquella Robinson — Correctional Officers Attacking Inmate was originally published on blackamericaweb.com