It’s in fact the holidays, and we know how stressful getting gifts can be. Beyonce Alowishus joins the show for Tech Tuesdays to give us some insights on gifts that can be easy, quick, and on a budget. Some of the gifts she recommends are an air tag, an Amazon Echo which is basically an Alexa, a firestick, and a device to keep your coffee hot.

On top of finding a gift, scammers are on the rise. There are some holiday scams on the rise so beware! Hear the video below to hear some gift ideas for your family and kids!

Here Are Some Last Minute Gifts Under $50 + How To Avoid Holiday Scams! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com