Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Chair w/o & Fad Diets

Workout Wednesday

Source: Tracey Brown / Canva

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

This week Tracey Brown is getting us all together with ‘The Chair’ workout as well as talking about doing away with fad diets and focusing on building “ A happier, healthier and hear-felt you! #WorkOutWednesdays

See video tutorial below.

