CLOSE

It has been confirmed that Bill Clinton has been infected with COVID-19.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The former president took to Twitter Wednesday to reveal his positive test and is reportedly only experiencing mild symptoms at the moment.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID,” Clinton tweet reads. “I’ve had mild symptoms, but I’m doing fine overall and keeping myself busy at home. I’m grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, which has kept my case mild, and I urge everyone to do the same, especially as we move into the winter months.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

According to The Hill, “New weekly COVID-19 cases have mostly held steady in recent weeks at less than 300,000 after an uptick saw weekly cases surpass 900,000 during the summer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

His wife, Former secretary of State Hillary Clinton, tested positive for COVID back in March.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

[ione_media_gallery src=”https://blackamericaweb.com” id=”1685777″ overlay=”true”]

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Former President Bill Clinton Tests Positive for COVID-19 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com