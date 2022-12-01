The Bijou Star Files: LBJ Tells Media To Make It Make Sense

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 1, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

LeBron James ‘disappointed’ by lack of questions about 1957 Jerry Jones photo, says media were ‘quick to ask’ about Kyrie Irving

After answering questions about the Los Angeles Lakers' 128-109 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, LeBron James turned things around on the reporters in the room with a query of his own.

KIM KARDASHIAN DECLINED NEW CAMPAIGN OFFER FROM BALENCIAGA Before Breaking Silence on BDSM Controversy

Kim Kardashian announced she's 're-evaluating' her future with Balenciaga, but it appears she's made up her mind … declining an offer from the brand, and ditching outfits she was set to wear at upcoming events.

BALENCIAGA SUING MARKETING AGENCY TO SHIFT BLAME …Production Sources Claim

Balenciaga's looking for a scapegoat after the backlash against its child BDSM-themed campaign, and that's the real reason it's suing a marketing agency for $25 million … so says a source close to that agency.

DONALD TRUMP HURLS INSULTS AT MITCH MCCONNELL …OVER INFAMOUS KANYE WEST/NICK FUENTES DINNER

Donald Trump blasted Mitch McConnell Tuesday over the senator's brutal comments about DT's infamous Kanye West/Nick Fuentes dinner … and his chances at becoming president again.

DWYANE WADE Fires Back At Ex-Wife …ALLOW ZAYA TO LEGALLY CHANGE HER GENDER!!!

Dwyane Wade is going after his ex-wife again over her decision to try to block their daughter's name and gender change … this time calling Siohvaughn Funches-Wade's objection to the court petition both "libelous" and "nonsensical."

OMI IN A HELLCAT BURN BALENCIAGA, BURN 🔥Torches Entire Collection in Protest!!!

Rapper/entrepreneur Omi In A Hellcat is taking a stand, a very expensive one … burning tens of thousands of dollars worth of Balenciaga gear amid its child BDSM photo shoot scandal.

Congrats! Shamea Morton To Welcome Baby Using Same Surrogate Who Carried Kandi Burruss’ Daughter Blaze

Kandi Burruss Tucker recently revealed that Shamea Morton is expecting a baby by way of the same surrogate she used.

Married “Good Morning America” Co-Anchors T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Leave Their Partners After Alleged Months-Long Affair

Married "Good Morning America" co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach reportedly engaged in a months-long affair together, with both apparently leaving their partners in wake of the scandal.

Day Care Owner Pleads Guilty To Shooting Husband Accused Of Child Molestation

A Baltimore-area day care owner named Shanteari Weems has formally pleaded guilty to shooting her husband, James Weems.

Cops: Family Monopoly Game Turns Violent After Tulsa Man Fires Gun At Stepfather And Stepsister

A family Monopoly game turned violent in Oklahoma after a man got angry and shot at his stepfather and stepsister over Thanksgiving weekend, leading to an assault charge, police said.

Young Thug’s Legal Team Files Motion To Bar Rapper’s Lyrics, Songs, & Music Videos From Use In January Trial

Young Thug's legal team is doing all they can ahead of the rapper's upcoming January trial. According to AllHipHop, Thug's team has asked Judge Ural Glanville to bar the 31-year-old rapper's song lyrics from being used as evidence in the upcoming YSL RICO trial.

Exclusive: Tory Lanez’s Assault Trial Has Officially Begun: What Happens Now?

After several delays, public disputes and much anticipation, jury selection proceedings have begun in the criminal trial of Daystar Peterson… also known as Tory Lanez.

Texas Woman Pleads Guilty To Aiding In The Murder Of Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen

On Tuesday, a Texas woman pleaded guilty in connection to the disappearance of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen. Cecily Aguilar, 24, pleaded guilty to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of making a false statement,

These Wedding Guests Were Flying High After A Florida Caterer Served Them Marijuana-Laced Food

A guest who attended a Florida wedding is now suing the caterer who, she says, served food laced with "poisonous" levels of marijuana.

Model Claims Hacked Page, Denies Affair And Pregnancy With LaTocha Scott’s Husband Rocky Bivens

It looks like Rocky Bivens will remain a father of one to his 25-year-old son with LaTocha Scott.

Morehouse College Set To Unveil Virtual Reality Course On Black History

Morehouse College, one of our nation's illustrious HBCUs, is preparing to unveil a Black history course that'll be conducted through the metaverse, aka virtual reality (VR).

Use of Deadly Police Robots Will Be Allowed in San Francisco, Officials Vote

The San Francisco Police Department can now use killer robots armed with explosives.

Man Sentenced for Faking His Own Death to Avoid Sex Abuse Charges After Impregnating Teen

A Mississippi man was sentenced to prison this week for faking his own death in an effort to avoid criminal charges after impregnating a teenage girl in Alabama,

Amazon CEO Says It Will Continue to Sell Antisemitic Film and Book Despite Backlash

Despite Kyrie Irving facing significant backlash and a Brooklyn Nets suspension for promoting an antisemitic film on Amazon, the platform still has decided to sell it.

Oath Keepers Founder Convicted Of Seditious Conspiracy In Jan. 6 Trial

On Tuesday, a federal jury convicted Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes of seditious conspiracy and other charges surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Mexico Requests Extradition of Alleged Suspect Involved In The Murder of Shanquella Robinson

An American woman may be extradited to Mexico in connection to the death of another American woman, who was beaten in a viral video while on vacation.

2023 Oscars Will Include All 23 Categories Presented Live on Air After Last Year’s Backlash

The 2023 Oscars will see some massive changes in the wake of the highly controversial telecast of 2022.

Rita Ora Denies Being Beyoncé’s “Becky With The Good Hair” [Photo]

Rita Ora has responded to rumors that she is "Becky with the good hair" from Beyoncé's 2016 track 'Sorry'.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Buys Groceries for Customers at Hawaii 7-Eleven Where He Stole Candy as a Kid [Video]

The "Black Adam" star explained in an Instagram post that his family was "broke as hell" when he was living on the island and for nearly a year when he was 14, he would swipe a Snickers from the store as his pre-workout snack.

A Rapper Only Had 13 People Watch His Rolling Loud Set So The Festival Sent Him An Xbox And A Funny Note [Photos + Video]

Rapper Eem Triplin recently received a consolation prize in the form of an Xbox from Rolling Loud after he performed at the festival in September with only around a dozen people in attendance.

Update: Kevin Hunter Responds To Backlash For Requesting Monthly Payments From Wendy Williams Are Resumed Amid Media Personality’s Ongoing Health & Financial Issues: Miss Me w/ The Double Standard Sh*t

Kevin Hunter wants the world to know his request to get paid has nothing to do with his ex-wife.

Al Roker Rushed Back To Hospital Via Ambulance Amid Ongoing Health Issues

Praying Al Roker has a speedy recovery!

Nas Collabs w/ 21 Savage On New Song ‘One Mic, One Gun’ After The Slaughter Gang Rapper Called Him ‘Irrelevant’

Nas and 21 Savage put aside their beef and put their talents into a new song.

‘CATFISH’ MURDERS KILLER BLACKED OUT WINDOWS OF NEW HOME …Purchased Days Before Killings & Abduction

We're learning more about the sickening triple murder of a 15-year-old girl's family and the possible fate she faced if her abductor would have gotten her back to his home across the country.

