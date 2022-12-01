Get Ya Mans: Ye Goes On Alex Jones’ ‘InfoWars,’ Praises Hitler and Nazis

CLOSE

Kanye West’s latest interview walks back a famous lyric from his 2007 song “Flashing Lights.”

During an appearance on InfoWars with Alex Jones, the 45-year-old spouted love for Hitler and Nazis, often sounding erratic and nonsensical.

“I see good things about Hitler,” Ye said, saying the former German leader invented highways and microphones. “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

At one point, Jones, who is currently on the hook for more than $1 billion in payments to the families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting, denounces Nazis, only for Ye to deadpan into the microphone, “I like Hitler” before cutting to commercial break.

In recent months, Ye has been using whatever microphone afforded to him to spew hate speech toward Jewish individuals, surround himself with white supremacists and more. He also announced another run for president in 2024.

was originally published on hot1009.com